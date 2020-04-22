Viral Video: Yorkshire Museum Hosts Battle To Showcase 'World's Creepiest Object'

With everyone confined to their homes amid the COVID-19 Lockdown. people are finding innovative ways to spend their time. To urge people to stay home, IKEA released the six-step secret recipe to their Swedish Meatballs. Taking another innovate step amid this lockdown is the Yorkshire Museum. With all the museums shut down for a while, a battle to showcase the World's Creepiest Object is being hosted by the Yorkshire Museum on Twitter.

Yorkshire Museum hosts #CuratorBattle to showcase the World's Creepiest Objects

Museums across the globe are participating in #curatorbattle. To participate, one has to curate and showcase the World's Creepiest Object. Visitors are also allowed to be a part of the battle. This curator battle was launched by the Yorkshire Museum and they challenged curators during the COVID-19 lockdown to showcase their most sinister objects.

MUSEUMS ASSEMBLE! It's time for #CURATORBATTLE! 💥



Today's theme, chosen by you, is #CreepiestObject!



We're kicking things off with this 3rd/4th century hair bun from the burial of a #Roman lady, still with the jet pins in place...



CAN YOU BEAT IT? 💥 pic.twitter.com/ntPiXDuM6v — Yorkshire Museum (@YorkshireMuseum) April 17, 2020

The museum kicked off the battle for the World's Creepiest Object on Friday through their Twitter handle. They posted a picture of a hair bun from the burial of a Roman woman in the third or fourth century, with the hair clips still in place. The battle has totally taken off and museums from countries like the US, Germany, France, and Canada are all responding to it with their own sinister objects.

The National Museum of Scotland tried their hand at the battle as they posted a Germolene-pink mermaid with oogly eyes and rotting teeth. The news of battle soon crossed the Atlantic, and the Prince Edward Museum of Canada also responded. They shared a picture of a cursed children’s toy that they claimed to have found hidden inside the walls of a 155-year-old mansion.

Bringin’ our A-game for this #CURATORBATTLE! What is it? Just a CURSED CHILDREN’S TOY that we found inside the walls of a 155-year-old mansion. We call it “Wheelie” - and it MOVES ON ITS OWN: Staff put it in one place and find it in another spot later on…. #Creepiestobject pic.twitter.com/FQzMzacr8a — PEI Museum (@PEIMuseum) April 17, 2020

The battle is definitely raging on as museums from all around the globe are participating in this viral challenge. From creepy sheep hearts to weird zombie blowfish, the battle has it all. With these sinister objects taking over, Twitterati is excited to see the who is left standing in the end.

