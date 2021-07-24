YouTuber Cooks Giant Ostrich Egg In Norway’s Forest, Video Goes Viral

A viral video of a man preparing and eating an ostrich egg has resurfaced on the internet, one year after it was originally published. The video, which was initially uploaded on YouTube by the Fire Kitchen YouTube channel, shows a man attempting to crack the massive egg with a large knife. After that, he pours it into a large metal pan. He balances the yolk and seasons the egg with chilli powder, pepper, and salt.

Cooking was done in an open fire

The video was shot in a Norwegian forest, and all of the cooking was done over an open fire. The cook may be seen dipping and eating the bread once the egg is semi-fried. The official channel's video has received over 11 thousand likes and has received over one million views. The majority of the comments on the post express surprise and incredulity that such a large egg can be eaten.

Another video on the same channel shows the cook demonstrating how to boil an ostrich egg. He began the video by lighting a fire and placing a water pot on it. He then dipped the egg in it and set it aside to fry. He took it out and removed the shell after it was finished. Before eating, he split the egg into two equal portions and garnished it.

Shape, size and nutrition value of ostrich egg

An ostrich egg weighs between 1100 and 1950 grammes, with an average of 1600 grammes. An average egg has a length of 15.5 cm, a width of 12.9 cm, and a diameter of 45 cm. It has a shape index of 81–85 per cent, which is more oval than a chicken egg, which has a shape index of 73–78 per cent. Ostrich eggs have a higher proportion of albumen and shell than chicken eggs, with a significantly lower proportion of yolk. The nutritional significance of ostrich eggs is well established. The fat content of the egg is lower than that of a chicken egg. A larger proportion of SFA distinguishes it (myristic, palmitic, and stearic acids; 39.06 per cent of total fatty acids).

Image- @fire_kitchen_official/Instagram

