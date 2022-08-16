YouTuber Gives 'snakes Their Legs Back' With Research And Tech Expertise In Viral Video

As the world is becoming more advanced in terms of technology, people are coming up with unique and different innovations. A glimpse of this was a YouTuber designing robotic legs for a snake to help it walk.

Allen Pan, a content producer, who has attracted over 2 million subscribers on YouTube with his videos on homemade exoskeletons, battle bots, and other innovations, was the one behind this unique idea. The creator came up with the idea of giving snakes their legs and prove that he is a "snake lover" after he was accused by netizens of 'abusing' the reptile over a previous video.

The video starts with Pan trying to contact a zoo expert to find the 'missing legs', but drops the idea due to the costs of speaking to someone on camera. He then arranges a 'reptile birthday party', as it was the cheaper option, where an expert shows the legs of the snake, which hardly protrude from their bodies.

He then tries to make a snake soft toy walk with robotic legs to gauge if the real creature will be able to do so. He then decides to visit a lizard store to try to understand the walking pattern of a reptile and makes the required changes to his design. Pan finally finds a snake store, where he puts a snake into his robotic leg equipment. Though it initially moves only up to halfway of the device, it pulls itself to the other end and sticks its head out from the other side after Pan manages to remove the vibrations of the robotic legs.

The snake was then seen walking with elan with its new pair of 'legs.' Sharing the video, Allen wrote, "Giving snakes their legs back".

'This made me like a snake'; netizens' reactions

The video is gaining traction on the internet and has garnered around 2.2 million views and more than 1.2 lakh likes since being shared. The video has also led to a flurry of reactions. A user wrote, "finally someone cares enough to give the snakes their legs back". "I can't wait for the eventual future episode, 'Giving Komodo Dragons wings'" a netizen quipped. A netizen commented, "I like how he made all this scientific stuff for the snakes".