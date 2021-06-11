Last Updated:

YouTuber Kipsta Passes Away At Age 17; Netizens Mourn His Sudden Demise

After a long battle with heart complications, YouTuber Kipsta has passed away at the age of 17. Here are some of the tributes that fans have penned for him.

Alex, who is also known as Sir Kipsta, had gained wide popularity on social media ever since his YouTube channel became a success. While he had good run on social media, fans won’t be getting to see any more of his videos as he recently passed away due to illness.  The news of his passing has yielded a wave of condolences from his followers, who have taken to social media to pen their tributes for him. Following are some of their heartfelt messages, along with the circumstances that led to his demise.

Fans mourn YouTuber Kipsta’s death

YouTuber Kipsta had first come into prominence after his videos shedding a light on the insides of the hospital went viral. Anyone who has followed his videos on his channel would be aware of the fact that he was suffering from heart issues for a long time and was undergoing treatment for it as well. However, after a long battle, he eventually succumbed to his illness. His sister has revealed that he passed away due to a complication that was caused while he was undergoing a surgery. The surgery had reportedly lasted for around 7 hours.

Fans took to social media to pen their condolences for him. They showed their solidarity with his family during this “devastating” time and prayed for his soul to “rest in peace”. While some fans lamented on the fact that he has passed away at a young age, others made it a point to reminisce about the impact that he has made even in the limited amount of content that he has posted on his channel. A few of them also added that he won’t be “forgotten” and asked his family to “remain strong”.

YouTuber Kipsta was around 17 years old when he passed away at the hospital. While he had begun working on YouTube only a short while back, he managed to rapidly achieve a strong following on his channel despite being hospitalised for a long time. The exact nature of the complications that led to his unfortunate demise have not been made public yet.

