YouTuber Kipsta Passes Away At Age 17; Netizens Mourn His Sudden Demise

Alex, who is also known as Sir Kipsta, had gained wide popularity on social media ever since his YouTube channel became a success. While he had good run on social media, fans won’t be getting to see any more of his videos as he recently passed away due to illness. The news of his passing has yielded a wave of condolences from his followers, who have taken to social media to pen their tributes for him. Following are some of their heartfelt messages, along with the circumstances that led to his demise.

Fans mourn YouTuber Kipsta’s death

YouTuber Kipsta had first come into prominence after his videos shedding a light on the insides of the hospital went viral. Anyone who has followed his videos on his channel would be aware of the fact that he was suffering from heart issues for a long time and was undergoing treatment for it as well. However, after a long battle, he eventually succumbed to his illness. His sister has revealed that he passed away due to a complication that was caused while he was undergoing a surgery. The surgery had reportedly lasted for around 7 hours.

Helllo , as you all might already know my brother passed away today 💔🙏🏻he had a very hard operation which lasted 7 hours but his heart couldn’t take it anymore ,he was too weak to survive. Heaven gained another angel 👼 he was my rock my everything . RIP Alex 😪👼💔x pic.twitter.com/BRfbZIQfra — Sir. Kipsta (@KipstaUnited) June 11, 2021

Oh Lord. May his Rest In Peace. This is devastating — Kelvin🇺🇸 (@Kelvin_Utd) June 11, 2021

I'm so sorry for your loss, he was loved profusely.



may he rest in peace ❤️ — zakk (@zakkxxxxxx) June 11, 2021

Rest in Peace 🤍 gone too soon — Toni 🎸🇨🇭 #FreePalestine (@tonifcbarca) June 11, 2021

Fly high 🕊️❤️ — Kabilan 10 (@thenameiskabi10) June 11, 2021

Fans took to social media to pen their condolences for him. They showed their solidarity with his family during this “devastating” time and prayed for his soul to “rest in peace”. While some fans lamented on the fact that he has passed away at a young age, others made it a point to reminisce about the impact that he has made even in the limited amount of content that he has posted on his channel. A few of them also added that he won’t be “forgotten” and asked his family to “remain strong”.

Rest in peace man, this is sad news. He is a hero, a legend. We will never forget him.



My condoleances go to the family and friends 🙏 — Arya ²⁹ 🇮🇷 🇨🇦 (@Twenty9United) June 11, 2021

Rest in peace, such a young soul. — Duchess_Shire (@DuchessShire) June 11, 2021

I’m sorry for your loss and the worlds loss of such an amazing kid , stay strong 🙏💔 — ⚡️LFCToby⚡️ (@tobym4353) June 11, 2021

He was a such an inspiration to everyone and such a pure person, I’m so sorry for your loss sending my prayers to your family may he rest peacefully ❤️ — SK 🔰 (@UtdSk_) June 11, 2021

I hope you and your family are doing well at this very difficult time,always here if you need anything — Jack ⭐️⭐️ (@CFC_Jacck) June 11, 2021

YouTuber Kipsta was around 17 years old when he passed away at the hospital. While he had begun working on YouTube only a short while back, he managed to rapidly achieve a strong following on his channel despite being hospitalised for a long time. The exact nature of the complications that led to his unfortunate demise have not been made public yet.

