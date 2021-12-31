Zomato CEO Says 'Bring It On, India' As Cakes Being Ordered 'every Sec' On New Year's Eve

As 2021 comes to a wrap, and celebrations ring in to welcome New Year 2022 with zeal and enthusiasm, it is a big event for restaurants and famous hotels as thousands of orders are being placed per minute. With parties planned on New Year's eve, people across the country are placing orders on food delivery platforms like Zomato and Swiggy.

There is a massive upsurge in the orders being placed every minute, and as per Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal, the company has made a war room, to ensure the technology doesn’t breach amid high traffic. Highlighting that the Zomato head office is prepared to tackle the massive surge, CEO Deepinder Goyal tweeted, “War room is ready for tonight. I hope AWS doesn't run out of servers.”

'A cake being ordered every single second': Zomato CEO

Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal created a stir online after he said that every second "a cake is being ordered" across the country on the app, as people prepare to welcome New Year 2022.

In another tweet, he informed that the food delivery app has opened up on an all-time high of 91% as compared to December 24, Christmas eve. He added that he is expecting the 91% to land at a 200-250% hike by 7 pm tonight. He wrote, “App opens are up 91% w-o-w (compared to 24 Dec, which was unusually high anyway). Expecting this 91% to land at 200-250% by 7 pm”

As per the CEO of the food delivery giant, around 6:30 pm, approximately 4,000 orders were being placed per minute through the app and the app had recorded 115,000 live orders at that time. Zomato is expecting the figures to swell up further, as the figures were nowhere close to the peak. “App open spike is brutal already. Let's see how high this can fly. Running at 4,000 OPM right now. 115,000 live orders right now. And it's nowhere close to the peak. Bring it on,” Goyal stated in another tweet while sharing the live statistics.

'Bring it on, India': Zomato CEO as orders per minute cross 6,000

Later the Orders per Minute swelled up further to 6,000, while the app was being prepared to take up the load further. Goyal further shared some statistics about the tonnes of Biryani being delivered and delivery partners travelling large distances to deliver food.

Besides Goyal also shared the statistics of the Zomato backed online grocery delivery app- Grofers/Blink It, and stated, “7,000 packs of nachos have been ordered already. And 43,000 cans of aerated drinks. Not going to share the stats on condoms."

(Image: @deepigoyal/Twitter/PTI)