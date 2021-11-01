Zomato Shares ‘shortest Horror Stories’ On Halloween; Netizens Laud Brand's Creativity

Indian multinational restaurant aggregator and food delivery company Zomato always shares memes and creative posts related to current occasions or festivals. This time, the food delivery giant has again rocked the internet with its short horror stories. This time, Zomato has showcased their creativity on Halloween day-- the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, when people would light bonfires and wear costumes to ward off ghosts.

Over time, Halloween evolved into a day of activities like trick-or-treating, carving jack-o-lanterns, festive gatherings, donning costumes, and more. In its latest post, the food delivery platform too joined in with a few food-related 'horror stories'.

Have a look at the giggling posts here:

In the six slides, it reads:

A loud shriek jolted him awake- "Chai is getting cold"

Alone at home on full moon night- He added ketchup to Maggi

Eyes wide, She stared back at her child- "Ye to ghar pe ban jata"

My crush's bio said- "Cake murderer"

She leaned in close and whispered- "Kya kha rahe ho akele akele"

With a devil smile, he uttered the words that scare every soul- "I'll Paytm you later bro"

Netizens reacted to Zomato's shortest horror stories -

However, the last post doesn't relate to the horror story but has the capability to let the reader giggle. "6 posts are enough. I can't do 10 on such a short notice", Zomato's illustrator replied. Meanwhile, the post shared with the caption: "Happy Halloween" has garnered over eleven thousand likes and the count is still going on. The social media users also poured comments related to their real life. One such comment reads, "When Panipuri guy says: Sorry sukha nahi hai, khatm hogya. 😥😥😓"."The person who is ordering: bhaiya ek veg biryani kardo", read the comment of the second user. "Evil Zomato admin be like- sabko promo code dunga", commented the third user. After reading the hilarious posts, a social media user went to the next level and demanded to double the salary of Zomato's creative team. "Double the salary of creative team", read the comment of that user.

Have a look at other memes posted by Zomato

khabar kheye niecho? — zomato (@zomato) October 5, 2021

Zomato's Twitter handle is predominately filled with tweets having an interesting touch for appetite and the daily life of the common man. On the occasion of Durga Puja, the food delivering company on a pleasant gesture and with a Bengali touch asked their Twitter followers in Bangla, "Khabar kheye niecho?". The sentence in Bangla translates to "Have you eaten your dinner?". Apparently, Netizens too asked Zomato the same. The post was shared on October 5 by the food delivering company. The post said that Netizens, especially the Bengalis, were charged and enthralled by the Zomato's move, that too just prior to the holy occasion of Mahalaya.

Image: Instagram/Zomato