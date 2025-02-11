10 Samay Raina's Latent Episodes You May Never Get To See As Call For Ban Picks Pace: Bassi, Bhuvan Bam To Vishal Dadlani

India's Got Latent Controversy: The Samay Raina show has courted a widespread backlash after the comments made by Ranveer Allahbadia and other panellists. The show is a parody of India's Got Talent and is inspired by Kill Tony, an American live stand-up comedy show. Hosted by Samay Raina, India's Got Latent is based on the format that the contestants are awarded not on the basis of their talent, but on the basis of their self-awareness. Each participant is required to assess their performance and if the number matches the average score of panellists and audience, then they take home the cash prize. Each episode of the show sees a fresh panel consisting of celebrities, influencers, actors and comedians. All episodes of India's Got Latent have more than 20 million views, excluding the parts behind the paywall which is available to subscribers only. While 12 episodes of the show have been released, at least 10 episodes have been shot and not available yet, and now their release hangs by a thread.

Release of 10 India's Got Latent episodes uncertain amid calls for ban

India's Got Latent boasts a variety of celebrities who make up the panel to judge the contestants. Several notable names like Rakhi Sawant, Raghuram, Farah Khan, Tanmay Bhatt, Bharti Singh, Harsh Lambachiya Uorfi Javed and Tony Kakkar have appeared on the show. However, the latest panellists consisting of Ranveer Allahbadia, ‘Rebel Kid' Apurva Mukhiya, Jeetender Singh, Ashish Chanchalani and Samay Raina have courted controversy. As a result, massive calls for boycotting the show and cancelling it forever have been taking over social media. Several politicians and celebrities have also pointed out that Samay Raina is a repeat offender whose show often runs into trouble for using profane language, sexual inferences and lewd remarks. Judging by the massive outcry it seems unlikely that the 10 unreleased episodes of the show will ever be made available. As per reports, the panellists of the unreleased episode included:

1. Vishal Dadlani

2. Akash Gupta

3. Anubhav Bassi

4. Chalchitra Talks' Vaibhav Munjal, Rohan Joshi, Sahil Shah and Chandini Ghai

5. Bhuvan Bam

6. Nishant Tanwar

7. Neeti Palta

8. Arpit Bala

9. Mallika Sherawat

10. Munawar Faruqui

It is not confirmed whether the episodes will be released or not. Furthermore, the episodes might even be made available only for subscribers of Samay Raina's channel, wherein videos are hidden behind paywall.

Ranveer Allahbadia's episode of India's Got Latent taken down

The comments made by the YouTuber who goes by the name Beer Biceps sparked a massive outrage leading to multiple complaints being filed against him and the episode was eventually taken down. Several complaints were filed by various government bodies seeking action against Ranveer Allahbadia after his objectionable remarks on India's Got Latent. Consequently, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had sought for the episode and the clips to be removed from the social media platform. Finally, YouTube has reportedly taken action in the matter.