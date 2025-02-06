₹700 Crore Budget, On Track To Earn ₹1.05 Lakh Crore At Box Office - Animated Film Eyes Mind-Boggling Profit

Movie business is an unexpected one and the Chinese audience is proving this right. The newly released film Ne Zha 2 is doing tremendously well at the box office and is projected to become the first movie in the world to gross $1 billion from a single market. The difference between its budget and its projected earnings is mind-boggling, to say the least.

Chinese animated film Ne Zha 2 poster | Image: X

Ne Zha 2 goes bonkers at the Chinese box office

Released during the Chinese New Year period, Ne Zha 2, written and directed by Jiaozi, is set to become the biggest grosser in China by beating the 2021 release The Battle at Lake Changjin, which grossed RMB 5.77 billion ($800 million). The feat is incredible given Ne Zha 2 will get there within 10 days of its release.

Ne Zha franchise is based on Chinese mythology | Image: X

The Ne Zha franchise is historically one of the biggest commercial hits at the Chinese box office and the sequel is just following in the footsteps of its predecessor. The first film, released in 2019, is the fifth-highest-grossing Chinese film of all time. Released on January 29, Ne Zha 2 took a massive opening of approximately $68 million before turning the game around during the Friday-Sunday weekend. It grossed around $666 million (RMB 4.84B) in the first 7 days. Moreover, the Chinese New Year period has been very lucrative, with the total collection of all films touching $1.3 billion. The Chinese box office saw an insane increase of 234% from the same period last year.

Ne Zha 2 released on the occasion of Chinese New Year | Image: X

