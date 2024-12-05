Addiction: New Short Film Tackles Dark Subject with Clean Storytelling

Addiction By Mayank Pandey: Short films have a special place in Indian cinema due to their art of giving strong messages in a handful period. Inspired by the same mojo, filmmakers from Chhattisgarh’s Raipur have attempted to take up society’s bold issues and tried to portray them in simple terms without using any foul language or inappropriate segments. We are talking about the upcoming short film Addiction directed by Mayank Pandey. The trailer of the short film has been out recently, and the film will be premiering soon as it gets nominated for the Mumbai Shorts International Film Festival.

Mayank Pandey’s short film Addiction will be an eye-opener

A new short film, written and directed by Mayank Pandey, is set to premiere soon. Shot in Raipur, Chhattisgarh , the story revolves around a boy whose visit to a resort with friends leads to an unusual addiction to guavas. This obsession spirals out of control, causing him to lose his grip on reality and commit shocking acts while desperately trying to rebuild his life. The unusual journey of how he develops this addiction and eventually overcomes, will be an interesting part to watch. The film's teaser, already released, offers an engaging glimpse into this twisted story.

Mayank Pandey’s direction showcases a masterful approach to exploring dark themes through clean and compelling storytelling. Addiction is a global issue, affecting countless individuals in different forms. By using guavas as a metaphor for addiction, Pandey presents a fresh perspective on the topic, highlighting its varied manifestations and the struggle to overcome it. This innovative vision is bound to leave a lasting impression.

Cast, Makers and More: Addiction behind the scenes

The short film is produced by Sheetal Harish Production, featuring new face actors including Gaurav Sahu, Lokesh Patel and Haripriya Bagel in the lead roles. The film is nominated for the upcoming Mumbai’s short film festival.

Addiction poster | Image: Youtube