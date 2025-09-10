After Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan Approaches Delhi HC To Protect Personality Rights

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has approached the Delhi High Court seeking protection of his personality rights, including his name, image, photographs, voice and performances, from unauthorised use on digital platforms for commercial or personal gain.

The petition came up on Wednesday before Justice Tejas Karia, who noted that the HC could direct Google to remove links violating Bachchan's rights if a list of specific URLs is provided.

"We can ask Google to take down. But you have to give a URL specific to each defendant. If you can identify the platform, it can be easily done. YouTube, Amazon and Flipkart are mentioned in the petition, but this order cannot be granted generally. It has to be divided defendant-wise," Justice Karia observed.

The legal team representing Abhishek Bachchan includes Pravin Anand, Ameet Naik, Madhu Gadodia, Dhruv Anand, Udita Patro, Nimrat Singh, Deveesha Tudekar, Dhananjay Khanna, Aayushi Udani, Riya Kumar and Unnati Gambani.

Bachchan's counsel advocate Pravin Anand assured the court that the details would be submitted. "Please pass over, we will divide as per the defendant," he said. The matter has been passed over and will be taken up again at 2:30 pm on Wednesday.

The development comes just a day after Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek's wife and acclaimed Bollywood actor, moved the Delhi High Court with a similar plea to safeguard her personality rights.