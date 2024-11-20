Published 13:50 IST, November 20th 2024
After AR Rahman, His Bassist Mohini Dey Announces Separation From Husband Requests, 'No Judgements'
Hours after AR Rahman announced his separation from wife Saira Banu, his bassist Mohini Dey took to her social media account to share the news of her divorce.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
AR Rahman with wife Saira (L), Mohini Dey (R) | Image: Instagram
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
13:30 IST, November 20th 2024