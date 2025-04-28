After Director Khalid Rahman, Actor Shine Tom Chacko, Kerala Rapper Hirandas Murali Arrested For Alleged Possession Of Drugs

After Alappuzha Gymkhana filmmakers Khalid Rahman and Ashraf Hamza, along with their friend Shalif Muhammad, were arrested in the early hours of April 27 for possessing hybrid ganja, on April 28, rapper Hirandas Murali aka Vedan, was taken into custody. In the raid, police seized nearly six grams of ganja(marijuana) from a rented apartment where he practices his music. Acting on a tip-off, the Hill Palace police arrested Vedan and eight others at the apartment near Vyttila in Kochi.

According to The News Minute, Kerala police found marijuana on a table in his apartment rather than in anyone's possession.

The police stated that Vedan and the others admitted to using the substance and will undergo medical examinations. In addition to the marijuana, ₹9.5 lakh in cash and several mobile phones were confiscated from the flat. The individuals claimed the money was payment for a stage performance, intended to be divided among the team members. The police noted that the origin of such a substantial amount of cash will be investigated further.

As per the media report, the apartment was rented by a talent management company and served as a practice space for Vedan and his team. During the raid, nine individuals, including Vedan, were found resting in the flat, and all of them were arrested.

Officials revealed that Vedan and his team had been under surveillance for several days. They also confirmed that Vedan will face charges under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Given the small quantity of marijuana seized, he may be granted station bail following interrogation.

Following Vedan's arrest, the Kerala government cancelled his scheduled performance at the state's fourth annual celebration event in Idukki. Officials explained that the decision was made due to the ongoing drug use allegations against him. The police stated they are continuing their investigation, which includes identifying the source of the ganja seized.

Earlier on April 27, Malayalam filmmakers Khalid Rahman and Ashraf Hamza, along with their friend Shalif Muhammad, were arrested during an excise raid at 2 am. Authorities found the trio in possession of hybrid ganja at a rented flat in Kochi, Kerala. They were later released on bail.