Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly Locks Release Date, To Clash With Prabhas-led Raja Saab

Ajith Kumar is gearing up for the release of not one but two movies - Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly. While the action thriller has been postponed from Pongal release, the makers have finally announced the official release date of his second movie on Monday. Helmed by Adhik Ravichandran, the movie will be clashing with Prabhas starrer Raja Saab.

When will Good Bad Ugly release?

The production house Mythri Movie Makers took to their Instagram, handle and shared a new poster of the movie that shows Ajith Kumar sitting in a swag on a sofa. He can be seen in a white suit paired with a printed shirt. He is holding a gun in his right hand and sports a salt-pepper look. Along with the new poster, they announced that the movie will release on April 10. "Maamey... Date locked for VERA LEVEL ENTERTAINMENT! #GoodBadUgly is coming to the BIG SCREENS on April 10, 2025," read the caption.

Initially, the movie was expected to hit the theatres on Pongal but then opted out of the race owing to pending work.

What else do we know about Good Bad Ugly?

The makers have kept the plot under wraps and it is just known that the action comedy flick will feature Ajith in triple roles. It also stars Trisha Krishnan, Prabhu, Prasanna, Arjun Das, Sunil, Rahul Dev and Yogi Babu. The film has music composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar, cinematography handled by Abinadhan Ramanujam and editing by Vijay Velukutty. Post-theatrical run, the movie is expected to premiere on Netflix. The OTT giant has reportedly bought the movie's digital rights for ₹95 crore.