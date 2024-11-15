sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Champions Trophy | US-India Ties | Elon Musk | Air Pollution | Diljit Dosanjh | US Elections |

Published 19:44 IST, November 15th 2024

Akshay Kumar Did It Before Tom Cruise, Netizens Say Plane Stunt In Mission Impossible 8 Is 'Copied'

To many, a scene featured in Tom Cruise starrer Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning trailer seems "inspired" by Akshay Kumar's Khiladi 420.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Tom Cruise starrer Mission Impossible 8 will release in May next year
Tom Cruise starrer Mission Impossible 8 will release in May next year | Image: IMDb
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

19:44 IST, November 15th 2024