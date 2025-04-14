Akshay Kumar Wins Hearts with Polite Gesture Towards Police at Airport, Fans Call Him a ‘Real Gentleman’ | WATCH

Akshay Kumar was seen approaching the police officer on duty and respectfully asking if it was alright to stop and pose. | Image: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan were spotted at the Mumbai private airport on Monday morning as they jetted off to promote their upcoming historical drama Kesari Chapter 2. The duo posed for pictures with the paparazzi before heading into the terminal.

Akshay’s Respectful Request Steals the Show

A now-viral video posted by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani captured a moment that fans couldn’t stop talking about. As the paparazzi called out their names for photos, Akshay Kumar was seen approaching the police officer on duty and respectfully asking if it was alright to stop and pose for the cameras.

Though the officer appeared hesitant at first, he permitted the actors to pose briefly. Akshay and Madhavan then shared a few light-hearted moments and smiled for the cameras.

For the airport look, R. Madhavan embraced traditional wear with a white kurta-pyjama, while Akshay kept it casual in a grey ensemble, accessorised with black sunglasses.

Watch How Akshay Kumar Won Hearts

Netizens React

Netizens quickly flooded the comments section with praise. One fan wrote, “They both are really very well-mannered and true gentlemen. That’s why they’re my favourites in the industry.”

Another added, “That’s why he’s my favourite,” while others described the duo as “real gems” and “actual gentlemen.”

Kesari Chapter 2

Kesari Chapter 2 is based on the book The Case That Shook the Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat.

The film revolves around Advocate C. Sankaran Nair’s legal battle following the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Akshay Kumar plays Nair, with R. Madhavan portraying Adv. Neville McKinley. Ananya Panday stars as Dilreet Gill, alongside Regina Cassandra, Simon Paisley Day, and Amit Sial.