Updated 19 January 2026 at 23:17 IST
Akshay Kumar’s Security Vehicle Meets With An Accident In Mumbai
Akshay Kumar’s security car met with a minor road accident near his Juhu home. Videos of the incident, showing bystanders stepping in to help, is now going viral.
In a shocking incident, a security guard’s Innova car from actor Akshay Kumar’s convoy collided with an auto-rickshaw on Juhu Gandhigram Road, Mumbai.
As per reports, Akshay Kumar was returning home after completing a shoot, while the security guard’s Innova was travelling ahead of his Mercedes when an auto-rickshaw banged into the security guard’s car.
The accident reportedly caused minor injuries to the auto-rickshaw driver, and doctors admitted him to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Following the collision, the security guard’s Innova overturned. According to reports, Juhu police arrived at the scene after receiving the information and helped to set the vehicle upright.
Several videos of the incident have quickly gone viral on social media. The accident occurred at around 9 pm.
Sources said the incident created some commotion but did not cause any serious harm.
A paparazzi page, Filmygyan, shared a video of the accident online. The clip shows the car overturned as bystanders rushed to help those inside come out safely. Shortly after the incident, Mumbai Police reached the spot, took charge, and brought the situation under control. Akshay has not responded to the accident so far. More updates on the incident are still awaited.
Published By : Khushi Srivastava
Published On: 19 January 2026 at 23:11 IST