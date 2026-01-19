Akshay Kumar’s Security Vehicle Meets With An Accident In Mumbai

In a shocking incident, a security guard’s Innova car from actor Akshay Kumar’s convoy collided with an auto-rickshaw on Juhu Gandhigram Road, Mumbai.

As per reports, Akshay Kumar was returning home after completing a shoot, while the security guard’s Innova was travelling ahead of his Mercedes when an auto-rickshaw banged into the security guard’s car.

The accident reportedly caused minor injuries to the auto-rickshaw driver, and doctors admitted him to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Following the collision, the security guard’s Innova overturned. According to reports, Juhu police arrived at the scene after receiving the information and helped to set the vehicle upright.

Advertisement

Several videos of the incident have quickly gone viral on social media. The accident occurred at around 9 pm.

Sources said the incident created some commotion but did not cause any serious harm.

Advertisement