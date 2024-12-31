All We Imagine As Light Director Payal Kapadia Signs Off 'Wonderful' 2024: It Has Been Way Beyond Expectations

“All We Imagine As Light” director Payal Kapadia on Tuesday bid farewell to 2024 on a happy note, saying the year was nothing short of wonderful. Kapadia, an alumnus of Pune’s Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), scripted history at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year with “All We Imagine As Light”, which became the first Indian movie to bag the Grand Prix Award.

And released to great reviews in India in November. Sharing artworks by the film’s fans on her official X handle, Kapadia said the year turned out to be way beyond her expectations. “Thank you everyone for a really wonderful year for our film. It has been way beyond our expectations. Signing off for the year with these amazing artworks some of you made,” she wrote. An official India-French co-production, “All We Imagine As Light” competed in the main competition of the Cannes.

The film follows two nurses Prabha (Kani Kusruti) and Anu (Divya Prabha) from Kerala navigating life and love in Mumbai along with their friend and cook Parvaty (Chhaya Kadam). The movie was recently named the Best International Film by New York Film Critics Circle and won an award in the same category at the Gotham Awards.

At the Golden Globe Awards 2025, the film has received nominations for Best Motion Picture Non-English Language and the Best Direction (Motion Picture ) for Kapaida. It has also bagged a nomination in the Best Foreign Language Film category at the Critics Choice Awards.