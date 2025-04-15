Amitabh Bachchan's Hilarious Hunt for More X Followers Falls Flat: Fans Suggest But Upset Big B Says ‘None of It Helped’

Updated April 15th 2025, 11:14 IST
Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan recently spoke about the struggle he is facing on social media, trying to push his X follower count past the elusive 49 million mark.
In a candid post labelled ‘T 5347’, Big B shared his thoughts in Hindi, writing – ‘Trying hard, but the number of 49M followers is just not increasing. If there's a solution, let me know!’
His request sparked a wave of witty, creative, and downright hilarious suggestions from his fans. From proposing a viral selfie with Rekha or Jaya Bachchan to suggesting a playful argument video with his wife, the responses showcased his fans' length of imagination.
But despite the flood of advice, Bachchan came back with his trademark wit in a follow-up post T 5348. He wrote – ‘Thanks to all who gave so many examples of how to increase followers. Sorry – not a single one worked.’
The senior Bachchan, who is quite active on social media, recently had reacted to a post that said Abhishek Bachchan became the victim of 'nepotism' negativity.
“I feel the same…and not just because I am his father,” he wrote.
On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan, who is on a break, will reportedly begin shooting for ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ next season soon. The veteran actor was last seen in ‘Kalki: 2898 AD’ starring alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas.
Published April 15th 2025, 11:14 IST