Amitabh Bachchan's Hilarious Hunt for More X Followers Falls Flat: Fans Suggest But Upset Big B Says ‘None of It Helped’

Amitabh Bachchan's Hilarious Hunt for More Followers Falls Flat: Fans Suggest But Upset Big B Says ‘None of It Helped!’ | Image: X

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan recently spoke about the struggle he is facing on social media, trying to push his X follower count past the elusive 49 million mark.

In a candid post labelled ‘T 5347’, Big B shared his thoughts in Hindi, writing – ‘Trying hard, but the number of 49M followers is just not increasing. If there's a solution, let me know!’

His request sparked a wave of witty, creative, and downright hilarious suggestions from his fans. From proposing a viral selfie with Rekha or Jaya Bachchan to suggesting a playful argument video with his wife, the responses showcased his fans' length of imagination.

But despite the flood of advice, Bachchan came back with his trademark wit in a follow-up post T 5348. He wrote – ‘Thanks to all who gave so many examples of how to increase followers. Sorry – not a single one worked.’

Big B's Emotional Post for Son Abhishek Bachchan

The senior Bachchan, who is quite active on social media, recently had reacted to a post that said Abhishek Bachchan became the victim of 'nepotism' negativity.

“I feel the same…and not just because I am his father,” he wrote.