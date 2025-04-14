Amitabh Bachchan's Sweet Response to Fan at Temple Wins Hearts

Mumbai: Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan recently experienced a heart touching moment during his visit to the Shri Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. Accompanied by his son, Abhishek Bachchan, the superstar was at the temple to seek blessings when an unexpected twist from a fan left him moved.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, a fan can be heard shouting, "We love you, Amit Sir!" as the actor walked through the temple premises. The 82-year-old icon, caught off guard by the heartfelt gesture, responded with a shy smile and a blush, a reaction that has melted hearts across the internet. The video has garnered widespread attention, with fans praising the actor's humility and warmth.

Amitabh Bachchan at Shri Siddhivinayak Temple

Amitabh Bachchan later shared his reflections on the visit in his personal blog, where he also mentioned receiving a special gift from Abhishek—a pen designed specifically for left-handed individuals. The actor expressed his appreciation for handwritten notes, a practice he continues to cherish in the digital age.