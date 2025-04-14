Amitabh Bachchan's Sweet Response to Fan at Temple Wins Hearts

Updated April 14th 2025, 22:59 IST
Mumbai: Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan recently experienced a heart touching moment during his visit to the Shri Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. Accompanied by his son, Abhishek Bachchan, the superstar was at the temple to seek blessings when an unexpected twist from a fan left him moved.
In a video that has since gone viral on social media, a fan can be heard shouting, "We love you, Amit Sir!" as the actor walked through the temple premises. The 82-year-old icon, caught off guard by the heartfelt gesture, responded with a shy smile and a blush, a reaction that has melted hearts across the internet. The video has garnered widespread attention, with fans praising the actor's humility and warmth.
Amitabh Bachchan at Shri Siddhivinayak Temple
Amitabh Bachchan later shared his reflections on the visit in his personal blog, where he also mentioned receiving a special gift from Abhishek—a pen designed specifically for left-handed individuals. The actor expressed his appreciation for handwritten notes, a practice he continues to cherish in the digital age.
This heartwarming experience of bonding between Amitabh Bachchan and his fans, who continue to shower him with love and admiration is now going viral. It also showcases the superstar's ability to connect with people on a deeply personal level, even after decades in the limelight.
