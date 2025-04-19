Anurag Kashyap Apologises After Outrage Over His Controversial Remark On Brahmins

Mumbai: Anurag Kashyap, who is facing the flak on social media for his controversial and derogatory remarks on the Brahmin community, on Friday issued an apology over his objectionable comment. However, in his apology, the director still questioned the community over ‘sanskar’ (teachings) as he appeared to be more unapologetic rather than sorry.

Kashyap found himself embroiled in a major controversy after the director made offensive comments about the Brahmin community during a heated argument on social media. He replied, "I will p*ss on Brahmins. Any problem?" ("Brahmin pe main moo****ga, koi problem?").

The director's remarks stirred widespread outrage with many calling for his arrest for insulting the Brahmin community.

After a backlash erupted on social media, Anurag Kashyap in another post said, “Jawab toh sab ne padh liya.. outrage bhi kar hi rahe haain… aag laga rakhi hai. Context bhi dekh likh lo darpokon... saari zindagi shastron ke peeche chhupe rehne waali sabse aalsi log jo kuchh pate ka kaam nahin karte sirf doosron ko neecha dikha ke, khud ko bada bolte hain. Mere liye to bhai tum log ch*****e hi rahoge.”

When the controversy escalated, the filmmaker shared one more post, apologising not for his controversial statement but for the one line that was taken out of context.

In a lengthy post, Anurag Kashyap issued an apology but also mocked the Brahmin community, saying, “People belonging to the Brahmin community, please spare women. Even the scriptures teach this much decency.” Kashyap mentioned that he was apologising but refused to take back his words.

Sharing the post on Instagram, Anurag Kashyap wrote, “This is my apology not for my post but for that one line taken out of context and the brewing hatred. No action or speech is worth your daughter, family, friends and colleagues getting rape and death threats from the kingpins of sanskar.”

“What has been said cannot be taken back, and I won't take it back. But if you want to abuse someone, abuse me. My family has neither said anything nor does it say anything now. So, if you need an apology from me, then this is it. Brahmins, spare the women. Even the scriptures teach this much decency, not just Manusmriti. Decide what kind of Brahmin you are. The rest, my apology. (So kahi hui baat wapis nahin li ja sakti aur na loonga lekin mujhe jo gaali dena hai do. Mere parivaar ne na kuchh kaha hai na kahta hai. Isliye agar mujhse maafi hi chaahiye to ye meri apology hai. Brahmin log, auraton ko baksh do, itna sanskar to shastron mein bhi hai, sirf manuwaad mein nahin hai. Aap kaun se Brahmin ho tay kar lo. Baaki meri taraf se maafi),” Anurag Kashyap shared this note on Instagram.

How it all began

The entire controversy erupted after director Anurag Kashyap questioned why the Brahmin community was having objections with selected scenes in Ananth Mahadevan's upcoming movie Phule which is based on social reformers Jyotirao Govindrao Phule and his wife Savitribai Phule. Kashyap had posted a long note in support of Mahadevan's new project.