sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Maharashtra Elections | Gautam Adani | India-Canada Row | Russia-Ukraine Conflict | Donald Trump |

Published 19:33 IST, November 22nd 2024

AR Rahman's Bassist Mohini Dey Breaks Silence On Link-Up Rumours With Composer Following Divorce

AR Rahman's bassist Mohini Dey took to her Instagram account to pen a long note indirectly addressing link-up rumours with the Oscar-winning composer.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
AR Rahman with wife Saira (L), Mohini Dey (R)
AR Rahman with wife Saira (L), Mohini Dey (R) | Image: Instagram
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

19:33 IST, November 22nd 2024