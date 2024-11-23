Published 19:14 IST, November 23rd 2024
AR Rahman Divorce: 24-Hour Ultimatum To Take Down 'Obscene Content' As Composer Issues Notice
According to the letter, a 24-hour window has been made available to online platforms to take down content intended to spread rumours about Rahman's divorce.
AR Rahman Divorce: Music composer AR Rahman , who separated from his wife Saira Banu after 29 years of marriage, has sent a legal notice to "all slanderers" speculating about his personal life and divorce. On November 23, the Oscar-winning music composer took to social media to share a legal letter asking all YouTube channels and online publications to remove videos and content that "concoct imaginary stories about his personal life".
According to the legal letter, a 24-hour window has been made available to those spreading rumours about his divorce and personal life. Surprisingly, a few hours after Rahman and his wife Saira broke the news about their separation, the Jai Ho singer's bassist Mohini Dey also revealed the end of her marriage with Mark Hartsuch. As the two announcements came within hours of each other, netizens speculated about a possible link between Rahman and Saira's separation and Mohini's break up with her husband.
AR Rahman's son reacts to parents' divorce rumours involving bassist Mohini Dey
Amid the ongoing rumours, AR Rahman's son AR Ameen took to Instagram and strongly condemned the "baseless" reports. "My father is a legend, not just for his incredible contributions, but for the values, respect, and love he has earned over the years. It's disheartening to see false and baseless rumors being spread. Let us all remember the importance of truth and respect when speaking about someone's life and legacy. Please refrain from engaging in or spreading such misinformation. Let's honor and preserve his dignity and the incredible impact he has had on all of us.," wrote Ameen.
Earlier, the music maestro's daughter, Khatija, shared a post and requested privacy. The news of Rahman and Saira's separation was initially shared through a joint statement issued by Saira's lawyer, Vandana Shah.
19:01 IST, November 23rd 2024