Updated March 25th, 2024 at 21:35 IST

AR Rahman Opens Up About Pushing The Boundaries With Punjabi Music: Nobody Sets The Rule

AR Rahman recently opened up about incorporating his global experience in music when it comes to catering to the taste of his Indian audience.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
AR Rahman at
AR Rahman at | Image:lycaproductions
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

AR Rahman is currently shuffling between several keynote projects. Prithviraj Sukumaran's Aadujeevitham, is the immediate cinematic venture up for a release which will be carrying his tunes. Besides this, the actor has a spate of hefty projects in his lineup. Notable among these are Maidaan, Aamar Singh Chamkila, Raayan, Thug Life, Lahore 1947, Tere Ishk Mein and RC 16. The music maestro recently opened up about pushing the horizons when it comes to combining musical influences.

AR Rahman says there are no rules when it comes to composing music


In an exclusive chat with Fever FM, AR Rahman shared his take on Punjabi music. The focus of Rahman's reflections were how the ambit of Punjabi music extends way beyond Bhangra beats. He also cited the examples of some legendary musical trailblazers in this regard.

Advertisement


He said, "Coming from Qawwali's of Nushrat Fateh Ali Khan sahab, Aabida Parveen, Gurdas Maan, I love that the vibe of Punjabi music is not just Bhangra and there's much more to that place you know. They have saints like Baba Bulleh Shah, Waris Shah...Then sometimes you just explore something, you go deeper into research and find all of this stuff because you're taking a cinematic license like nobody sets the rule, yes, this is how a Punjabi musical should be."

Advertisement

AR Rahman says artists like Daler Mehndi and films like Rang De Basanti helped expand boundaries


AR Rahman further went on to speak about artists and film's which have helped redefine the boundaries of music mixology. Also speaking about his own musical experiments, he revealed how he has thoroughly enjoyed utilising his experiences in the west, in the music he churns out for his Indian audience. 

Advertisement


He said, "Like what happened with Rang De Basanti, you know, with Daler Mehndi, it follows Punjabi rules but it breaks it and it keeps going. So its fun to induce some of the tricks I've learnt in Broadway or in London (West) and bring that back in a flavour which is very friendly to the Punjabi audience or the Indian audiences."  

Advertisement

Published March 25th, 2024 at 21:35 IST

