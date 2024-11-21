Published 19:04 IST, November 21st 2024
AR Rahman's Daughter Raheema Posts Cryptic Note On 'Hardships' Post Parents' Divorce Announcement
After Oscar and Grammy-winning composer A. R. Rahman and his wife Saira Banu announced their divorce, their daughter Raheema shared a cryptic post about “hardship” and tagged it as “verses to live by.”
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Ar Rahman with wife Saira Banu and children | Image: Ar Rahman/X
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
18:53 IST, November 21st 2024