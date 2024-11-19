Published 22:42 IST, November 19th 2024
AR Rahman’s Estranged Wife Saira Opens Up About Divorce: Tension, Agony, Emotional Strain & More
AR Rahman Divorce: The music composer married Saira in March 1995 when he was 28. The now estranged couple share three kids- two daughters and a son.
- Entertainment News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
AR Rahman with his now estranged wife Saira | Image: AR Rahman/Instagram
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
22:42 IST, November 19th 2024