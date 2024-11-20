sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ AR Rahman | Jharkhand Elections | Maharashtra Elections | Rafael Nadal | Middle East Tensions |

Published 10:19 IST, November 20th 2024

AR Rahman-Saira Divorce: Son AR Ameen, Daughters Khatija, Raheema Request 'Privacy And Respect'

AR Rahman-Saira Divorce: The couple has decided to part ways after being married for nearly 3 decades. Their three children have now issued statements online.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
AR Rahman and wife are parents to three children
AR Rahman and wife are parents to three children | Image: Instagram
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

10:19 IST, November 20th 2024