sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Manipur Unrest | Maharashtra Elections | Donald Trump | Middle East Tensions | G20 Summit | Air Pollution |

Published 22:13 IST, November 19th 2024

AR Rahman, Wife Saira Divorced After Nearly 30 Years Of Marriage, Lawyer Shares Official Statement

AR Rahman Divorce: The Oscar-winning music composer and his now estranged wife Siara would have completed three decades of togetherness next year in March.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
AR Rahman and his wife Saira at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding
AR Rahman and his wife Saira at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding | Image: AR Rahman/Instagram
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

21:57 IST, November 19th 2024

AR Rahman