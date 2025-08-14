Republic World
  • Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok Engagement: Bride-to-be's Photos With Sachin Tendulkar's Daughter Sara Go Viral

Updated 14 August 2025 at 14:10 IST

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok Engagement: Bride-to-be's Photos With Sachin Tendulkar's Daughter Sara Go Viral

Amid news of Arjun Tendulkar’s engagement to Saaniya Chandhok is making rounds, netizens are connecting the threads with old photos and videos of Sachin Tendulkar's son's fiancée with his daughter Sara Tendulkar.

Reported by: Khushi Srivastava
Saaniya Chandhok's Photos With Arjun Tendulkar's Sister Sara Go Viral
Saaniya Chandhok's Photos With Arjun Tendulkar's Sister Sara Go Viral | Image: X

Cricket fans around India are over the top after news of Arjun Tendulkar’s engagement to Saaniya Chandhok went viral. The 25-year-old son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is reportedly engaged to the granddaughter of prominent Mumbai entrepreneur Ravi Ghai. Neither family has made an official announcement, but reports suggest the engagement took place in a private ceremony on Wednesday, and a photo from the event is making the rounds. Amid the buzz, some old pics of Saaniya Chandok with her sister-in-law, Sara Tendulkar, are also going viral.

Unseen photos of Saaniya Chandok with sister in law Sara Tendulkar

Since the alleged photo of Saaniya Chandhok and Arjun Tendulkar's engagement went viral, old pictures and videos of Sara Tendulkar with her brother’s fiancée have also been circulating online. 

In one picture, Sara takes a selfie in a stunning pink saree with golden embroidery, perfectly enhancing her graceful charm, while Saaniya wears a mint lehenga. They are also seen making reels together at times. 

Saaniya had earlier attended the pooja for the inauguration of Sara Tendulkar’s pilates academy, which appeared to be a private event.

Who is Saaniya Chandhok?

Saaniya Chandok serves as the Designated Partner and Director of the Mumbai-based pet nutrition and welfare company, Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP. She is also the granddaughter of well-known Mumbai businessman Ravi Ghai, chairman of the Graviss Group, a prominent name in the city’s hospitality and food-and-beverage sector. Both Saaniya and Arjun come from Mumbai.

According to an Instagram post by the company, Saaniya is also its founder. She graduated from the London School of Economics and, in late 2024, earned a Veterinary Technician diploma from the Worldwide Veterinary Service.

Published By : Khushi Srivastava

Published On: 14 August 2025 at 14:07 IST