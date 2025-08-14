Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok Engagement: Bride-to-be's Photos With Sachin Tendulkar's Daughter Sara Go Viral

Cricket fans around India are over the top after news of Arjun Tendulkar’s engagement to Saaniya Chandhok went viral. The 25-year-old son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is reportedly engaged to the granddaughter of prominent Mumbai entrepreneur Ravi Ghai. Neither family has made an official announcement, but reports suggest the engagement took place in a private ceremony on Wednesday, and a photo from the event is making the rounds. Amid the buzz, some old pics of Saaniya Chandok with her sister-in-law, Sara Tendulkar, are also going viral.

Unseen photos of Saaniya Chandok with sister in law Sara Tendulkar

Since the alleged photo of Saaniya Chandhok and Arjun Tendulkar's engagement went viral, old pictures and videos of Sara Tendulkar with her brother’s fiancée have also been circulating online.

In one picture, Sara takes a selfie in a stunning pink saree with golden embroidery, perfectly enhancing her graceful charm, while Saaniya wears a mint lehenga. They are also seen making reels together at times.

Saaniya had earlier attended the pooja for the inauguration of Sara Tendulkar’s pilates academy, which appeared to be a private event.

Who is Saaniya Chandhok?

Saaniya Chandok serves as the Designated Partner and Director of the Mumbai-based pet nutrition and welfare company, Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP. She is also the granddaughter of well-known Mumbai businessman Ravi Ghai, chairman of the Graviss Group, a prominent name in the city’s hospitality and food-and-beverage sector. Both Saaniya and Arjun come from Mumbai.