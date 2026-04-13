Asha Bhosle's Funeral Live Updates: Legendary Singer's Antim Darshan To Begin At 11 AM, Last Rites To Take Place At Shivaji Park Today

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle and paid her last respect to Asha Bhosle by penning a long note. She also shared a photo in which she can be posing with the late singer. Her note reads, “There are some losses that feel like losing a piece of your childhood, your memories, your home. Asha ji was that for so many of us. Her voice wasn’t just part of Indian music; it was part of the backdrop of our lives. It played through our homes growing up, through family celebrations, through heartbreaks, through joy, through the quiet and loud moments that became memories before we realized it. For my generation and so many before and after, she wasn’t simply a legend we admired, she was a constant. A voice so eternal it felt like it would always be there. It is hard to put into words what it means to lose someone whose art helped shape the emotional landscape of an entire nation.”