Asha Bhosle's Funeral Live Updates: Legendary Singer's Antim Darshan To Begin At 11 AM, Last Rites To Take Place At Shivaji Park Today
Asha Bhosle's Funeral Live Updates: Antim Darshan will be held from 10 am to 2 pm at Casa Grande Tower A, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, followed by Antim Sanskar at 4 pm at Shivaji Park.
- Entertainment News
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Asha Bhosle Funeral LIVE Updates: The legendary singer, who shaped Indian playback singing for over 8 decades, breathed her last on April 12. As per some reports, Bhosle was not keeping well. She was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on the evening of April 11 due to chest infection and exhaustion, her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle shared. However, she could not survive. The hospital later said that Bhosle died after suffering multi-organ failure. Following her death, celebrities, fans, and political leaders, among others, recalled their best moments with the late singer and mourned her demise.
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Asha Bhosle Funeral LIVE Updates: Asha Bhosle will be laid to rest at Shivaji Park in Mumbai alongside her sister Lata Mangeshkar today, April 13. Antim Darshan will begin at 11 AM at her residence at Casa Grande, Lower Parel, Mumbai. Her family shared a statement that reads, “Om Shanti. You will live forever. Asha Bhosle Ji. Antim Darshan will be held from 10 am to 2 pm at Casa Grande Tower A, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, followed by Antim Sanskar at 4 pm at Shivaji Park. Date: Monday, 13th April, 2026.” Her achievements were recognised with numerous honours, including the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, which she won in 2001, and the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award, bestowed upon her in 2008.
Karan Aujla Pays Tribute To Asha Bhosle At Mumbai 2.0 Concert
Karan Aujla paid tribute to the legendary singer at his recent Mumbai 2.0 concert on April 12. Several videos from the event are going viral on the internet that feature a clip of her Dubai concert.
Asha Bhosle’s Son Requests Privacy
On Saturday, Asha Bhosle's son Anand addressed the media briefly, sharing that people would be allowed to pay their last respects and requested not to gather at Shivaji Park as there are chances of overcrowding.
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Wankhede Pays Tribute To Asha Bhosle
IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru honoured the late Asha Bhosle during their match on Sunday, April 12, at Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai Indians' players were also seen wearing black bands on their arms in respect. “A moment of silence at Wankhede as we remember and pay tribute to the legendary Asha Bhosle Tai. Our players are wearing black armbands as a mark of respect. Our players are wearing black armbands as a mark of respect,” read the caption.
When 91-Year-Old Asha Bhosle Danced to Tauba Tauba During Her Last Stage Performance
Asha Bhosle performed her last major concert in Dubai in December 2024, the Asha Bhosle & Sonu Nigam Legacy Concert, at the Coca-Cola Arena. What stole the show was her impromptu dance moves to the hit track Tauba Tauba. She recreated Vicky Kaushal’s viral hook step, which sent fans into a frenzy.
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Urmila Matondkar Mourns Asha Bhosle
Urmila Matondkar has been heartbroken, trying to cope with the loss of legendary singer Asha Bhosle. Matondkar, who has famously featured in Bhosle's iconic songs like Rangeela Re and Kambakht Ishq, took to her Instagram handle and penned an emotional message. "Heart broken beyond words. Always told her I'm not her fan but her Ultimate Bhakt..My Goddess," she wrote. She also included a series of pictures with the late singer, showcasing their strong bond developed over the years.
Notably, Urmila was among the first ones to arrive at Asha Bhosle's residence to pay tributes.
Ajay-Atul Arrive At Asha Bhosle's Residence To Pay Last Respect
Singer duo Ajay and Atul were snapped arriving at Asha Bhosle's residence to pay last respects to the legendary singer, who died on April 12. They folded their hands to greet the paps stationed at the venue.
Priyanka Chopra Mourns Asha Bhosle's Death, Says 'Some Losses Feel Like Losing A Piece Of Your Childhood'
Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle and paid her last respect to Asha Bhosle by penning a long note. She also shared a photo in which she can be posing with the late singer. Her note reads, “There are some losses that feel like losing a piece of your childhood, your memories, your home. Asha ji was that for so many of us. Her voice wasn’t just part of Indian music; it was part of the backdrop of our lives. It played through our homes growing up, through family celebrations, through heartbreaks, through joy, through the quiet and loud moments that became memories before we realized it. For my generation and so many before and after, she wasn’t simply a legend we admired, she was a constant. A voice so eternal it felt like it would always be there. It is hard to put into words what it means to lose someone whose art helped shape the emotional landscape of an entire nation.”
She concluded by paying gratitude to the singer, “Thank you, Asha ji, for giving us a lifetime of songs, of feeling, of beauty. For being one of the greatest gifts music has ever known. Rest peacefully. Your voice will live where all true legends do, forever in our hearts.”
Asha Bhosle's To Receive Full State Honour
People can pay Antim Darshan to legendary singer Asha Bhosle at her residence, Casa Grande, Lower Parel, at 11 AM today, April 13. It would be followed by her last rites with full state honours at Shivaji Park in Mumbai at around 4 PM.
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