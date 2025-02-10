Published 12:41 IST, February 10th 2025
'Asheelta Ke Bhi Kuch Neeyam...': Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Comes Down Heavily On Ranveer Allahabdia, India's Got Latent Row
Amid massive backlash and calls for a boycott of India's Got Latent and Ranveer Allahbadia, Maharashtra CM has assured strict action against them.
- Entertainment News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Maharasthra CM assures action against Ranveer Allahabadia | Image: PC : Ranveer Allahbadia instagram
The latest episode of Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent has stoked a massive controversy. YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia aka Beer Biceps appeared on the show and his incestuous comment on parental intercourse has received major backlash on social media. Amid widespread controversy, Maharashtra CM has responded to the statement and assured that strict action will be taken against Ranveer Allahbadia.
(This is a developing story)
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 12:41 IST, February 10th 2025