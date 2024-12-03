Aspirants Fame Naveen Kasturia Ties The Knot With Shubhanjali Sharma In Udaipur, 1st Pics Out

The wedding season is in full swing, with countless couples coming together every day. Recently, TVF star Naveen Kasturia, known for iconic shows like TVF Pitchers and Aspirants, married his partner Shubhanjali Sharma in a grand daytime ceremony attended by friends and family. The first glimpses of their dreamy wedding have surfaced on social media, shared by the newlyweds and their friends on Instagram. The photos are going viral, drawing a flood of wishes.

TVF Pitcher's actor Naveen Kasturia marries girlfriend Shubhanjali Sharma in Udaipur

Naveen Kasturia tied the knot with her longtime girlfriend Shubhanjali Sharma in Udaipur on Monday, December 2 in a luxury backdrop wedding. The actor posted a few pictures from the ceremony on Instagram, captioning them, "Chat mangni pat byaah!" Both the bride and groom looked stunning in their wedding attire, as captured in the shared photos.

The ceremony was graced by TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, with whom Naveen has worked on several projects. His co-stars from the series Aspirants—Namita Dubey, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Sunny Hinduja, and Abhilash Thapliyal—also attended the wedding and shared moments from the celebration on their Instagram Stories.

Amol Parashar gave a sneak peek into Naveen's wedding

The first photos of their wedding were shared by his friend and Triplling star Amol Parashar. He later posted more pictures and videos from the daytime ceremony. The images show Naveen enjoying himself by dancing and singing alongside his Aspirants co-stars Amol, Shivankit Parihar, Namita Dubey, and other friends.