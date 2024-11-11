sb.scorecardresearch
Published 21:47 IST, November 11th 2024

Avneet Kaur Enters Mission Impossible Franchise After Anil Kapoor? Shares Photos With Tom Cruise

Avneet Kaur shared photos with Hollywood star Tom Cruise. The two appeared to be on set of the next Mission Impossible movie, Dead Reckoning Part 2.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Avneet Kaur with Tom Cruise
Avneet Kaur with Tom Cruise | Image: Avneet Kaur/Instagram
21:25 IST, November 11th 2024