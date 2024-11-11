Published 21:47 IST, November 11th 2024
Avneet Kaur Enters Mission Impossible Franchise After Anil Kapoor? Shares Photos With Tom Cruise
Avneet Kaur shared photos with Hollywood star Tom Cruise. The two appeared to be on set of the next Mission Impossible movie, Dead Reckoning Part 2.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Avneet Kaur with Tom Cruise | Image: Avneet Kaur/Instagram
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
21:25 IST, November 11th 2024