sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Election Results | J&K Election Results | Haryana Election Results | Hurricane Milton | Mexican Mayor Murdered | RG Kar Case |

Published 20:26 IST, October 7th 2024

70th National Film Awards: When And Where To Watch The Ceremony, Winners Online

70th National Film Awards: The winners of the honour were announced on August 16. The official ceremony will be held on October 6 in the National Capital.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
The National Film Awards ceremony will take place on October 6
The National Film Awards ceremony will take place on October 6 | Image: PIB/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

20:21 IST, October 7th 2024