Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail Named Best Feature Film At 71st National Film Awards

The winners of the 71st National Film Awards were announced on Friday at the National Media Centre in New Delhi. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting held a press conference to reveal the names. The awards honour films certified by the censor board between January 1 and December 31, 2023. 12th Fail, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, won the Best Feature Film award.

Virant Massey's 12th Fail won the Best Feature Film Award at the 71st National Film Award

Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail became a sleeper hit, earning praise from audiences. Released on October 27, 2023, it is a biographical drama based on the life of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma. The film traces Sharma’s journey from failing his Class 12 exams to becoming a civil servant. It portrays his determination, resilience, and honesty while preparing for the UPSC exams. Adapted from a book by Anurag Pathak, the film also includes the story of IRS officer Shraddha Joshi.

Who won what at the National Awards 2025?