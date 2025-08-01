71st National Film Awards: Sudipto Sen Wins Best Director For The Kerala Story

The 71st National Film Awards have announced this year’s winners, celebrating the finest in cinema. Filmmaker Sudipto Sen wins the Best Direction Award for his social thriller The Kerala Story. He is also known for The Last Monk (2006), Lucknow Times (2015), Gurujana (2022), The Kerala Story (2023), and Bastar: The Naxal Story (2024).

Best Direction at the 71st National Film Awards 2023

Film: The Kerala Story (Hindi)

Director: Sudipto Sen

The film also received the award for Best Cinematography.

Starring Adah Sharma, The Kerala Story earned over ₹300 crore globally, making it one of Bollywood’s highest-grossing films in 2023. However, the socio-political thriller drew a lot of attention from both audiences and critics.

The film hit theatres on May 5, 2023 and later premiered on ZEE5 on February 16, 2024. Before its release in India, the CBFC reviewed the film and gave it an adults-only rating after requesting several changes. The story centres on a group of women from Kerala who are forced to convert to Islam and join the Islamic State.