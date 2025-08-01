Vikrant Massey Takes Best Actor, 12th Fail Best Film: 71st National Film Awards Full List

The 71st National Film Awards winners were announced on Friday, August 1, at the National Media Centre in New Delhi. Films certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) between January 1 and December 31, 2023, were eligible for consideration. Although 2023 was a strong year for Indian cinema, it is well known that a film’s commercial success does not influence its chances of winning a National Film Award.

The jury submitted its report to the Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw, and the Minister of State, L. Murugan, at 4 pm.

The winners’ names were shared with the press during a 6 pm briefing at the National Media Centre in New Delhi.

The award ceremony will be held at a later date, where the President of India will present the honours to the finest in Indian cinema. The jury announced winners in several categories, including Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Feature Film, and Best Director.

Here is the full list of winners

Non-Feature Films

Special Mentions:

Nekal – Chronicle of the Paddy Man

The Sea and the Seven Villages

Award Winners:

Best Script: Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know

Best Voiceover: Hari Krishnan S (The Sacred Jack – Exploring The Tree of Wishes)

Best Music Direction: Pranil Desai (The First Film)

Best Editing: Niladri Roy (Moving Focus)

Best Sound Design: Shubarun Sengupta (Dhundhgiri Ke Phool)

Best Cinematography: Meenakshi Soman, Saravanamaruthu (Little Wings)

Best Direction: Piyush Thakur (The First Film)

Best Short Film: Giddh – The Scavenger

Best Film Promoting Social and Environmental Values: The Silent Epidemic

Best Documentary: God Vulture and Human

Best Art/Culture Film: Timeless Tamil Nadu

Best Biographical/Historical Reconstruction: Mo Bou Mo Gaan, Lentina Ao

Best Debut Film: The Spirit Dreams of Cheraw

Best Non-Fiction Film: Flowering Man

Feature Films

Special Mention:

MR Rajakrishnan (Animal – Re-Recording)

Language Category Winners:

Best Tai Phake Film: Pai Tang… Step of Hope

Best Garo Film: Rimdottianga

Best Telugu Film: Bhagavanth Kesari

Best Tamil Film: Parking

Best Punjabi Film: Godday Godday Chaa

Best Odia Film: Pushkara

Best Marathi Film: Shyamchi Aai

Best Malayalam Film: Ullozhukku

Best Kannada Film: Kandeelu

Best Hindi Film: Kathal

Best Gujarati Film: Vash

Best Bengali Film: Deep Fridge

Best Assamese Film: Rongatapu 1982

Technical and Creative Awards:

Best Action Direction: Nandu-Prudhvi (HanuMan)

Best Choreography: Vaibhavi Merchant (Dindhora Baje Re – Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani)

Best Lyrics: Kasarla Shyam (Ooru Palleturu – Balagam)

Best Music Direction: GV Prakash Kumar (Vaathi), Harshavardhan Rameshwar (Animal)

Best Makeup: Shrikanth Desai (Sam Bahadur)

Best Costume Design: Sachin, Divya, Nidhhi (Sam Bahadur)

Best Production Design: Mohandas (2018)

Best Editing: Midhun Murali (Pookkaalam)

Best Sound Design: Sachin Sudhakaran, Hariharan (Animal)

Best Screenplay: Sai Rajesh (Baby), Ramkumar Balakrishnan (Parking)

Best Dialogue: Deepak Kingrani (Sirf Ek Bandha Kaafi Hai)

Best Cinematography: Prasanthanu Mohapatra (The Kerala Story)

Performance Awards:

Best Playback Singers:

Shilpa Rao (Chaliya – Jawan)

Rohit (Premisthunna – Baby)

Best Child Artists:

Sukriti Bandireddi (Gandhi Thatha Chettu)

Kabir Khandare (Gypsy)

Treesha Toshar, Shrinivas Pokale, Bhargav (Naal 2)

Best Supporting Actors:

Urvashi (Ullozhukku)

Janki Bodiwala (Vash)

Vijayaraghavan (Pookalam)

Muthupettai Somu Bhaskar (Parking)

Best Leading Actors:

Rani Mukerji (Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway)

Shah Rukh Khan (Jawan)

Vikrant Massey (12th Fail)

Film Awards:

Best Direction: Sudipto Sen (The Kerala Story)

Best Film in AVGC: HanuMan

Best Children’s Film: Naal 2

Best Film Promoting National/Social Values: Sam Bahadur

Best Popular Film Offering Wholesome Entertainment: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Best Debut Film: Aatmapamphlet