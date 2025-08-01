Vikrant Massey Takes Best Actor, 12th Fail Best Film: 71st National Film Awards Full List

Updated 1 August 2025 at 20:12 IST
The 71st National Film Awards winners were announced on Friday, August 1, at the National Media Centre in New Delhi. Films certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) between January 1 and December 31, 2023, were eligible for consideration. Although 2023 was a strong year for Indian cinema, it is well known that a film’s commercial success does not influence its chances of winning a National Film Award.
The jury submitted its report to the Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw, and the Minister of State, L. Murugan, at 4 pm.
The winners’ names were shared with the press during a 6 pm briefing at the National Media Centre in New Delhi.
The award ceremony will be held at a later date, where the President of India will present the honours to the finest in Indian cinema. The jury announced winners in several categories, including Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Feature Film, and Best Director.
Nekal – Chronicle of the Paddy Man
The Sea and the Seven Villages
Best Script: Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know
Best Voiceover: Hari Krishnan S (The Sacred Jack – Exploring The Tree of Wishes)
Best Music Direction: Pranil Desai (The First Film)
Best Editing: Niladri Roy (Moving Focus)
Best Sound Design: Shubarun Sengupta (Dhundhgiri Ke Phool)
Best Cinematography: Meenakshi Soman, Saravanamaruthu (Little Wings)
Best Direction: Piyush Thakur (The First Film)
Best Short Film: Giddh – The Scavenger
Best Film Promoting Social and Environmental Values: The Silent Epidemic
Best Documentary: God Vulture and Human
Best Art/Culture Film: Timeless Tamil Nadu
Best Biographical/Historical Reconstruction: Mo Bou Mo Gaan, Lentina Ao
Best Debut Film: The Spirit Dreams of Cheraw
Best Non-Fiction Film: Flowering Man
MR Rajakrishnan (Animal – Re-Recording)
Best Tai Phake Film: Pai Tang… Step of Hope
Best Garo Film: Rimdottianga
Best Telugu Film: Bhagavanth Kesari
Best Tamil Film: Parking
Best Punjabi Film: Godday Godday Chaa
Best Odia Film: Pushkara
Best Marathi Film: Shyamchi Aai
Best Malayalam Film: Ullozhukku
Best Kannada Film: Kandeelu
Best Hindi Film: Kathal
Best Gujarati Film: Vash
Best Bengali Film: Deep Fridge
Best Assamese Film: Rongatapu 1982
Best Action Direction: Nandu-Prudhvi (HanuMan)
Best Choreography: Vaibhavi Merchant (Dindhora Baje Re – Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani)
Best Lyrics: Kasarla Shyam (Ooru Palleturu – Balagam)
Best Music Direction: GV Prakash Kumar (Vaathi), Harshavardhan Rameshwar (Animal)
Best Makeup: Shrikanth Desai (Sam Bahadur)
Best Costume Design: Sachin, Divya, Nidhhi (Sam Bahadur)
Best Production Design: Mohandas (2018)
Best Editing: Midhun Murali (Pookkaalam)
Best Sound Design: Sachin Sudhakaran, Hariharan (Animal)
Best Screenplay: Sai Rajesh (Baby), Ramkumar Balakrishnan (Parking)
Best Dialogue: Deepak Kingrani (Sirf Ek Bandha Kaafi Hai)
Best Cinematography: Prasanthanu Mohapatra (The Kerala Story)
Best Playback Singers:
Shilpa Rao (Chaliya – Jawan)
Rohit (Premisthunna – Baby)
Sukriti Bandireddi (Gandhi Thatha Chettu)
Kabir Khandare (Gypsy)
Treesha Toshar, Shrinivas Pokale, Bhargav (Naal 2)
Best Supporting Actors:
Urvashi (Ullozhukku)
Janki Bodiwala (Vash)
Vijayaraghavan (Pookalam)
Muthupettai Somu Bhaskar (Parking)
Rani Mukerji (Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway)
Shah Rukh Khan (Jawan)
Vikrant Massey (12th Fail)
Best Direction: Sudipto Sen (The Kerala Story)
Best Film in AVGC: HanuMan
Best Children’s Film: Naal 2
Best Film Promoting National/Social Values: Sam Bahadur
Best Popular Film Offering Wholesome Entertainment: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Best Debut Film: Aatmapamphlet
Best Feature Film: 12th Fail
Published 1 August 2025 at 18:54 IST