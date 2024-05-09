Advertisement

The bilingual film Iruvam, starring Varsha Bollamma in the lead role, has been selected as one of the four entries for the Let's Spook Cannes event, a part of the Cannes Films Festival. Helmed by Manoj Annadurai, known for his award-winning film Get Happy, the film was made in Tamil and English.

Varsha Bollamma is 'super excited'

Industry tracker Ramesh Bala took to his X handle to announce the film's selection and wrote, "@Manmargames innovative project @iruvam_ManMar has been officially selected for the prestigious Cannes International Film Festival's "Let's Spook Cannes" event. A Landmark Indian Entry in the World's Premier Film Festival #Iruvam starring @VarshaBollamma.”

Soon after he dropped the post, Varsha reshared it on her X handle and expressed her happiness. She wrote, "Super super super excited for this one!!! Eeeeeeeeepppp!!!!"

When will Iruvam debut at the 77th Cannes?

The movie will be unveiled at the Cannes Film Festival between May 17 to May 20 and will then reportedly release on OTT.

All you need to know about Iruvam

The film offers the best of both worlds - film and gaming industry. The movie will blur the lines between viewer and creator, offering a full-motion video (FMV) experience. It will offer a narrative where viewers' choices will impact the storyline and the outcome. Apart from Varsha, the film also stars Sidhu Kumaresan, Shanmathi and Bala Guru.

Who is Varsha Bollamma?

The actress predominantly works in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu cinema industries. She made her acting debut with the Tamil movie Sathuran in 2015. Followed by significant roles in Vetrivel (2016), Ivan Yarendru Therikiratha (2017) and more. She was last seen in Ooru Peru Bhairavakona, co-starring Sundeep Kishan and Kavya Thapar. The film opened to mixed reviews and failed to leave its mark on the box office. She is yet to announce her next project.

Other Indian titles to shine at Cannes Film Festival

Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light has scripted a history by becoming the first Indian title in over 40 years to feature in the In Competition section of the film festival. The Kannada movie Sunflowers Were First Ones To Know has also been selected for La Cinef.