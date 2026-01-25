Alka Yagnik, Mammooty To Be Conferred With Padma Bhushan Ahead Of Republic Day 2026 | Image: X

On the eve of India’s Republic Day, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced the Padma Awards for 2026, honouring individuals whose lifelong work has made a lasting impact on the country.

The Padma Bhushan list includes two iconic figures from the entertainment world. Alka Yagnik received the honour for her exceptional contribution to music. Her voice shaped Hindi film songs throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, and her work continues to live on in India’s musical legacy. Actor Mammootty also received the Padma Bhushan, recognising a distinguished career defined by strong, performance-led roles that took Malayalam cinema to national and international audiences.

Through the Padma Awards 2026, the nation continues to celebrate artistic and intellectual excellence. The announcement honours decades of creative achievement in cinema and music, acknowledging individuals who have shaped India’s cultural identity across regions and generations.

These honours recognise outstanding work across cinema, music, literature, social service, education, medicine, and public life, honouring not only success but also long-term dedication and impact.

Authorities announce the names before the Republic Day celebrations, while the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, will present the awards later this year at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The Padma Awards stand among India’s highest civilian honours and are awarded in three categories: Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri, each reflecting a distinct level of service and influence.