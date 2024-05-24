Advertisement

All eyes are on the Payal Kapadia directorial All We Imagine As Light as the film might script history at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. The cast and crew of the film arrived at the screening of the film held on May 23. The film is nominated for the top honour - Palme d'Or, becoming only the ninth Indian to be nominated in the category. The film has already scripted history becoming the first film in 30 years to be nominated for the prize.

All We Imagine As Light cast turns heads on their entry at the Cannes Film Festival

On May 23, the cast of All We Imagine As Light walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. It stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, and Hridhu Haroon in prominent roles. And all these actors ruled the iconic red carpet like a pro.

The cast made a smashing entry on the red carpet as they arrived in true Indian style - dancing. The cast along with the film director Payal Kapadia grooved to Kaala Chashma at the red carpet. A video of the same has gone viral on social media.

All We Imagine As Light to script history at Cannes Film Festival

Recently, Payal, in interaction with Variety, opened up about directing All We Imagine as Light. She shared, "I was interested in women who come to a different place to work and be financially independent. And it was something that I had seen growing up in a family of a lot of women, and also the ideas that we have, that financial freedom can in some way, give us some kind of autonomy, in India it's more complicated than that. This is something that I wanted to explore in the film, when does one truly have that autonomy for our personal desires and choices.” The fiction film follows two nurses (Kani Kusruti and Divya Prabha) from Kerala, southern India, who are roommates in Mumbai. A trip to a beach town allows them to find a space for their desires to manifest.

The film marks Kapadia’s first outing as a feature film director. The filmmaker has previously won 'le prix du documentaire' for Best Documentary for A Night of Knowing Nothing at Cannes. All That We Imagine As Light is the first Indian film to compete for the Palme d’Or at the coveted Cannes Film Festival in 30 years.