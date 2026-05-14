Anupam Kher Wins Best Supporting Actor For Calorie At UK Asian Film Festival 2026

Anupam Kher has added another international achievement to his career after winning the Best Supporting Actor Flame Award at the UK Asian Film Festival for his performance in the Canadian-Indian film 'Calorie'.

The film, directed by Eisha Marjara, also emerged as a major winner at the festival by securing the Best Film award.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Kher described the role as one of the most emotionally demanding performances of his career.

The actor said the character was inspired by real-life experiences, making the process both "challenging and emotionally draining".

Kher also mentioned in the caption the importance of receiving recognition on an international platform after decades in the entertainment industry.

"It is always a wonderful feeling to receive appreciation, especially when it comes from outside India and for an international film," he wrote.

The actor congratulated the entire team behind 'Calorie', including director Eisha Marjara and producer Joe Blass, while thanking the festival jury for the honour.