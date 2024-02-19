Updated February 19th, 2024 at 00:37 IST
BAFTA 2024: Deepika Padukone's Photos With Cillian Murphy, Bradley Cooper Go Viral
Deepika Padukone who made her BAFTA debut this year posed with Bradley Copper and Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy in a viral photo.
Republic Entertainment Desk
- Entertainment
- 1 min read
Deepika, Bradley, Cillian | Image:X
Deepika Padukone who made her BAFTA debut this year posed with Bradley Copper and Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy in a viral photo.
Published February 19th, 2024 at 00:37 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.