BAFTA 2026 Winner List: Robert Aramayo Beats Hollywood Bigwigs, One Battle After Another Sweeps 6 Awards, Sinners Creates History

As the curtains came down on Sunday night at London's Royal Festival Hall, the BAFTA Film Awards delivered drama, history, and a few gasp-worthy moments, with One Battle After Another, Sinners, and I Swear emerging as some of the biggest winners of the event.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Paul Thomas Anderson's political thriller One Battle After Another dominated the evening as it walked away with six awards, including Best Film and Best Director. Close on its heels was Ryan Coogler's Sinners, which made BAFTA history by winning three awards, the most ever for a film by a Black filmmaker at the British Academy. Meanwhile, Kirk Jones' I Swear, a Tourette's Syndrome advocacy dramedy, stunned the audience with three wins, including two industry-voted honours and one decided by the public.

The biggest surprise came when I Swear star Robert Aramayo picked up not one, but two trophies, Rising Star and Best Actor, in a fiercely competitive category. His Best Actor win was met with audible gasps inside the hall. The film also secured the Best Casting award.

Going into the ceremony, the race had been tight. One Battle After Another led the nominations with 14 nods, followed closely by Sinners with 13, while Hamnet and Marty Supreme were tied at 11 each. By the end of the night, Anderson's film claimed Best Film, Director, Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography, Editing, and Best Supporting Actor for Sean Penn.

Sinners also had a landmark night. Wunmi Mosaku won Best Supporting Actress, while Ryan Coogler took home Best Original Screenplay, becoming the first Black filmmaker to win in the category. The film also picked up Best Original Score, completing its historic triple win.

Check out the full list of winners

Best Film

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another (winner)

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Outstanding British Film

28 Years Later

The Ballad of Wallis Island

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Die My Love

H Is For Hawk

Hamnet (winner

I Swear

Mr. Burton

Pillion

Steve

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

The Ceremony

My Father's Shadow (winner)

Pillion

A Want In Her

Wasteman

Best Film Not in the English Language

It Was Just An Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value (winner)

Sirat

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best Documentary

2000 Meters to Adraiivka

Apocalypse in the Tropics

Cover-Up

Mr. Nobody Against Putin (winner)

The Perfect Neighbor

Best Animated Film

Elio

Little Amelie

Zootopia 2 (winner)

Best Children's & Family Film

Arco

Boong (winner)

Lilo & Stitch

Zootopia 2

Best Director

Yargos Lanthimos, Bugonia

Chloe Zhao, Hamnet

Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another (winner)

Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Best Original Screenplay

I Swear

Marty Supreme

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners (winner)

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Ballad of Wallis Island

Bugonia

Hamnet

One Battle After Another (winner)

Pillion

Best Leading Actress

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet (winner)

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Best Leading Actor

Robert Aramayo, I Swear (winner)

Timothee Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Jesse Plemmons, Bugonia

Best Supporting Actress

Odessa A'Zion, Marty Supreme

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners (winner)

Carey Mulligan, The Ballad of Wallis Island

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Emily Watson, Hamnet

Best Supporting Actor

Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Paul Mescal, Hamnet

Peter Mullan, I Swear

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another (winner)

Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value

Best Casting

I Swear (winner)

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best Cinematography

Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another (winner)

Sinners

Train Dreams

Best Editing

F1

A House of Dynamite

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another (winner)

Sinners

Best Costume Design

Hamnet

Frankenstein (winner)

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Wicked: For Good

Best Makeup & Hair

Hamnet

Frankenstein (winner)

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Wicked: For Good

Best Original Score

Bugonia

Frankestein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Sinners (winners)

Best Production Design

Frankenstein (winner)

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Hamnet

Best Sound

F1 (winner)

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Warfare

Best Special Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash (winner)

F1

Frankenstein

How to Train Your Dragon

The Lost Bus

Best British Short Animation

Cardboard

Solstice

Two Black Boys in Paradise (winner)

Best British Short Film

Magid/Zafar

Nostalgie

Terence

This Is Endometriosis (winner)

Welcome Home Freckles

EE Rising Star Award

Robert Aramayo (winner)

Miles Caton

Chase Infiniti

Archie Madekwe

Posy Sterling