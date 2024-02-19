Updated February 19th, 2024 at 02:09 IST
BAFTA Awards 2024 Full Winners List: Oppenheimer, Poor Things Win Big, Barbie Goes Empty Hand
In the recently held BAFTA 2024 awards, Oppenheimer and Poor Things has swept major honours leaving Barbie with nothing.
As anticipation builds for the upcoming Oscars in the United States, the 2024 BAFTA Awards have unveiled its prestigious lineup of honorees for outstanding films and performances in the United Kingdom.
The British Academy disclosed its annual winners on Sunday during a star-studded ceremony, which aired in the U.S. at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT. The event was helmed by Doctor Who luminary David Tennant and featured notable performances from Hannah Waddingham to pop sensation Sophie Ellis-Bextor, who treated audiences to her iconic "Murder on the Dancefloor" track.
This year's BAFTA nominees included major Oscar contenders such as Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon, Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers, and Poor Things, all of which secured nominations for Best Film and Best Picture at the Academy Awards.
Several frontrunners in the current awards circuit emerged victorious at the BAFTAs, with notable wins for Emma Stone, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Robert Downey Jr., and director Christopher Nolan. Given the significant overlap in membership between the two organizations, these triumphs are a great build-up for their prospects at the Oscars.
Check out the full list of the 2024 BAFTA winners here:-
BEST FILM
Winner: Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan, Charles Roven, Emma Thomas
Other nominees:
Anatomy of a Fall — Marie-Ange Luciani, David Thion
The Holdovers — Mark Johnson
Killers of the Flower Moon — Dan Friedkin, Daniel Lupi, Martin Scorsese, Bradley Thomas
Poor Things — Ed Guiney, Yorgos Lanthimos, Andrew Lowe, Emma Stone
DIRECTOR
Winner: Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan
Other nominees:
All of Us Strangers, Andrew Haigh
Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet
The Holdovers, Alexander Payne
Maestro, Bradley Cooper
The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Winner: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Other nominees:
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Claire Foy, All of Us Strangers
Sandra Hüller, The Zone of Interest
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
SUPPORTING ACTOR
Winner: Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Other nominees:
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Jacob Elordi, Saltburn
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Paul Mescal, All of Us Strangers
Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers
LEADING ACTRESS
Winner: Emma Stone, Poor Things
Other nominees:
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Vivian Oparah, Rye Lane
Margot Robbie, Barbie
LEADING ACTOR
Winner: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Other nominees:
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Teo Yoo, Past Lives
RISING STAR AWARD
Winner: Mia McKenna-Bruce
Other nominees:
Phoebe Dynevor
Ayo Edebiri
Jacob Elordi
Sophie Wilde
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Winner: Anatomy of a Fall — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
Other nominees:
Barbie — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
The Holdovers — David Hemingson
Maestro — Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer
Past Lives — Celine Song
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Winner: American Fiction, Cord Jefferson
Other nominees:
All of Us Strangers, Andrew Haigh
Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan
Poor Things, Tony McNamara
The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer
FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE
Winner: The Zone of Interest — Jonathan Glazer
Other nominees:
20 Days in Mariupol — Mstyslav Chernov, Raney Aronson Rath
Anatomy of a Fall — Justine Triet, Marie-Ange Luciani, David Thion
Past Lives — Celine Song, David Hinojosa, Pamela Koffler, Christine Vachon
Society of the Snow — J.A. Bayona, Belen Atienza
ANIMATED FILM
Winner: The Boy and the Heron — Hayao Miyazaki, Toshio Suzuki
Other nominees:
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget — Sam Fell, Leyla Hobart, Steve Pegram
Elemental — Peter Sohn, Denise Ream
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse — Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Avi Arad, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, Christina Steinberg
DOCUMENTARY
Winner: 20 Days in Mariupol — Mstyslav Chernov, Raney Aronson Rath
Other nominees:
American Symphony — Matthew Heineman, Lauren Domino, Joedan Okun
Beyond Utopia — Madeleine Gavin, Rachel Cohen, Jana Edelbaum
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie — Davis Guggenheim, Jonathan King, Annetta Marion
Wham! — Chris Smith
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
Winner: The Zone of Interest — Jonathan Glazer, James Wilson, Ewa Puszczyńska
Other nominees:
All of Us Strangers — Andrew Haigh, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Sarah Harvey
How to Have Sex — Molly Manning Walker, Emily Leo, Ivana MacKinnon, Konstantinos Kontovrakis
Napoleon — Ridley Scott, Mark Huffam, Kevin J. Walsh, David Scarpa
The Old Oak — Ken Loach, Rebecca O’Brien, Paul Laverty
Poor Things — Yorgos Lanthimos, Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Emma Stone, Tony McNamara
Rye Lane — Raine Allen-Miller, Yvonne Isimeme Ibazebo, Damian Jones, Nathan Bryon, Tom Melia
Saltburn — Emerald Fennell, Josey McNamara, Margot Robbie
Scrapper — Charlotte Regan, Theo Barrowclough
Wonka — Paul King, Alexandra Derbyshire, David Heyman, Simon Farnaby
OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
Winner: Earth Mama — Savanah Leaf (Writer, Director, Producer), Shirley O’Connor (Producer), Medb Riordan (Producer)
Other nominees:
Blue Bag Life — Lisa Selby (Director), Rebecca Lloyd-Evans (Director, Producer), Alex Fry (Producer)
Bobi Wine: The People’s President — Christopher Sharp (Director) [also directed Moses Bwayo]
How to Have Sex — Molly Manning Walker (Writer, Director)
Is There Anybody Out There? — Ella Glendining (Director)
CASTING
Winner: The Holdovers — Susan Shopmaker
Other nominees:
All of Us Strangers — Kahleen Crawford
Anatomy of a Fall — Cynthia Arra
How to Have Sex — Isabella Odoffin
Killers of the Flower Moon — Ellen Lewis, Rene Haynes
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Winner: Oppenheimer, Hoyte van Hoytema
Other nominees:
Killers of the Flower Moon, Rodrigo Prieto
Maestro, Matthew Libatique
Poor Things, Robbie Ryan
The Zone of Interest, Łukasz Żal
EDITING
Winner: Oppenheimer, Jennifer Lame
Other nominees:
Anatomy of a Fall, Laurent Sénéchal
Killers of the Flower Moon, Thelma Schoonmaker
Poor Things, Yorgos Mavropsaridis
The Zone of Interest, Paul Watts
COSTUME DESIGN
Winner: Poor Things, Holly Waddington
Other nominees:
Barbie, Jacqueline Durran
Killers of the Flower Moon, Jacqueline West
Napoleon, Dave Crossman, Janty Yates
Oppenheimer, Ellen Mirojnick
MAKE UP & HAIR
Winner: Poor Things — Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, Josh Weston
Other nominees:
Killers of the Flower Moon — Kay Georgiou, Thomas Nellen
Maestro — Sian Grigg, Kay Georgiou, Kazu Hiro, Lori McCoy-Bell
Napoleon — Jana Carboni, Francesco Pegoretti, Satinder Chumber, Julia Vernon
Oppenheimer — Luisa Abel, Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Jason Hamer, Ahou Mofid
ORIGINAL SCORE
Winner: Oppenheimer, Ludwig Göransson
Other nominees:
Killers of the Flower Moon, Robbie Robertson
Poor Things, Jerskin Fendrix
Saltburn, Anthony Willis
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Daniel Pemberton
PRODUCTION DESIGN
Winner: Poor Things — Shona Heath, James Price, Zsuzsa Mihalek
Other nominees:
Barbie — Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
Killers of the Flower Moon — Jack Fisk, Adam Willis
Oppenheimer — Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman
The Zone of Interest — Chris Oddy, Joanna Maria Kuś, Katarzyna Sikora
SOUND
Winner: The Zone of Interest — Johnnie Burn, Tarn Willers
Other nominees:
Ferrari — Angelo Bonanni, Tony Lamberti, Andy Nelson, Lee Orloff, Bernard Weiser
Maestro — Richard King, Steve Morrow, Tom Ozanich, Jason Ruder, Dean Zupancic
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One — Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Chris Munro, Mark Taylor
Oppenheimer — Willie Burton, Richard King, Kevin O’Connell, Gary A. Rizzo
SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
Winner: Poor Things — Simon Hughes
Other nominees:
The Creator — Jonathan Bullock, Charmaine Chan, Ian Comley, Jay Cooper
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 — Theo Bialek, Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One — Neil Corbould, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland, Alex Wuttke
Napoleon — Henry Badgett, Neil Corbould, Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet
BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION
Winner: Crab Day — Ross Stringer, Bartosz Stanislawek, Aleksandra Sykulak
Other nominees:
Visible Mending — Samantha Moore, Tilley Bancroft
Wild Summon — Karni Arieli, Saul Freed, Jay Woolley
BRITISH SHORT FILM
Winner: Jellyfish and Lobster — Yasmin Afifi, Elizabeth Rufai
Other nominees:
Festival of Slaps — Abdou Cissé, Cheri Darbon, George Telfer
Gorka — Joe Weiland, Alex Jefferson
Such a Lovely Day — Simon Woods, Polly Stokes, Emma Norton, Kate Phibbs
Yellow — Elham Ehsas, Dina Mousawi, Azeem Bhati, Yiannis Manolopoulos
Published February 19th, 2024 at 01:44 IST
