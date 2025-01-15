Published 19:23 IST, January 15th 2025
BAFTA Awards 2025: All We Imagine As Light Nominated As Best Foreign Film, Sandhya Suri And Karan Kandhari In Shortlist
BAFTA 2025: The nominations for the awards were announced by actors Mia McKenna-Bruce and Will Sharpe in an online ceremony on January 15. Several Indian titles found their place in the final shortlist. Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light along with Sandhya Suri and Karan Kandhari are some who were mentioned in the shortlist.
All We Imagine As Light, Sandhya Suri, and Karan Kandhari make it to the BAFTA shortlist
Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light on Wednesday bagged a nomination for Best Film Not in English Language at the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards. The British Academy unveiled the list of nominees across 25 categories for its upcoming awards gala. Kapadia's Malayalam-Hindi movie is pitted against Kneecap (Ireland), The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany), Emilia Perez (France) and I'm Still Here (Brazil) in the category.
Besides All We Imagine As Light, Sandhya Suri's Santosh and Karan Kandhari's Sister Midnight are nominated for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer. Indian-origin British actor Dev Patel has also found a mention in the list for his directorial debut Monkey Man. The other two nominees are Luna Carmoon for Hoard and Rich Peppiatt for Kneecap.
BAFTA 2025 full nomination list
Best Film
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Emilia Perez
Outstanding British Film
Bird
Blitz
Conclave
Gladiator II
Hard Truths
Kneecap
Lee
Love Lies Bleeding
The Outrun
Wallace And Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
Hoard - Luna Carmoon (director/ writer)
Kneecap - Rich Peppiatt (director, writer)
Monkey Man - Dev Patel (director)
Santosh - Sandhya Suri (director, writer), James Bowsher (producer), Balthazar de Ganay (producer)
Sister Midnight - Karan Kandhari (director, writer)
Film not in the English Language
All We Imagine As Light
Emilia Perez
I'm Still Here
Kneecap
The Seed Of The Sacred Fig
Best Documentary
Black Box Diaries
Daughters
No Other Land
Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
Will & Harper
Best Animated Film
Flow
Inside Out 2
Wallace And Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Best Children's and Family Film
Flow
Kensuke's Kingdom
Wallace And Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Best Director
Anora - Sean Baker
The Brutalist - Brady Corbet
Conclave - Edward Berger
Dune: Part Two - Denis Villeneuve
Emilia Perez - Jacques Audiard
The Substance - Coralie Fargeat
Best Original Screenplay
Anora - Sean Baker
The Brutalist - Brady Corbet & Mona Fastvold
Kneecap - Rich Peppiatt, Naoise O Caireallain, Liam Og O Hannaidh, JJ O Dochartaigh
A Real Pain - Jesse Eisenberg
The Substance - Coralie Fargeat
Best Adapted Screenplay
A Complete Unknown - James Mangold and Jay Cocks
Conclave - Peter Straughan
Emilia Perez - Jacques Audiard
Nickel Boys - RaMell Ross and Joslyn Barnes
Sing Sing - Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence 'Divine Eye' Maclin, John 'Divine G' Whitfield
Best Leading Actress
Cynthia Erivo - Wicked
Karla Sofia Gascon - Emilia Perez
Marianne Jean-Baptiste - Hard Truths
Mikey Madison - Anora
Demi Moore - The Substance
Saoirse Ronan - The Outrun
Best Leading Actor
Adrien Brody - The Brutalist
Timothee Chalamet - A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo - Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes - Conclave
Hugh Grant - Heretic
Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice
Best Supporting Actress
Selena Gomez - Emilia Perez
Ariana Grande - Wicked
Felicity Jones - The Brutalist
Jamie Lee Curtis - The Last Showgirl
Isabella Rossellini - Conclave
Zoe Saldana - Emilia Perez
Best Supporting Actor
Yura Borisov - Anora
Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain
Clarence Maclin - Sing Sing
Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce - The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice
Best Casting
Anora - Sean Baker, Samantha Quan
The Apprentice - Stephanie Gorin, Carmen Cuba
A Complete Unknown - Yesi Ramirez
Conclave - Nina Gold, Martin Ware
Kneecap - Carla Stronge
Best Cinematography
The Brutalist - Lol Crawley
Conclave - Stephanie Fontaine
Dune: Part Two - Greig Fraser
Emilia Perez - Paul Guilhaume
Nosferatu - Jarin Blaschke
Best Editing
Anora
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Perez
Kneecap
Best Costume Design
Blitz
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Nosferatu
Wicked
Best Make-up & Hair
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Perez
Nosferatu
The Substance
Wicked
Best Original Score
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Perez
Nosferatu
The Wild Robot
Best Production Design
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu
Wicked
Best Sound
Blitz
Dune: Part Two
Gladiator II
The Substance
Wicked
Special Visual Effects
Better Man
Dune: Part Two
Gladiator II
Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes
Wicked
British Short Animation
Adios
Mog's Christmas
Wander To Wonder
British Short Film
The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing
Marion
Milk
Rock, Paper, Scissors
Stomach Bug
EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)
Marisa Abela
Jharrel Jerome
David Jonsson
Mikey Madison
Nabhaan Rizwan
The BAFTA Film awards will be streaming LIVE and exclusively in India on Lionsgate Play on February 16.
