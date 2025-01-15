BAFTA Awards 2025: All We Imagine As Light Nominated As Best Foreign Film, Sandhya Suri And Karan Kandhari In Shortlist

All We imagine As Light is directed by Payal Kapadia | Image: X

BAFTA 2025: The nominations for the awards were announced by actors Mia McKenna-Bruce and Will Sharpe in an online ceremony on January 15. Several Indian titles found their place in the final shortlist. Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light along with Sandhya Suri and Karan Kandhari are some who were mentioned in the shortlist.

Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light on Wednesday bagged a nomination for Best Film Not in English Language at the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards. The British Academy unveiled the list of nominees across 25 categories for its upcoming awards gala. Kapadia's Malayalam-Hindi movie is pitted against Kneecap (Ireland), The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany), Emilia Perez (France) and I'm Still Here (Brazil) in the category.

The BAFTA awards nomrinations announced | Image: Instagram

Besides All We Imagine As Light, Sandhya Suri's Santosh and Karan Kandhari's Sister Midnight are nominated for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer. Indian-origin British actor Dev Patel has also found a mention in the list for his directorial debut Monkey Man. The other two nominees are Luna Carmoon for Hoard and Rich Peppiatt for Kneecap.

BAFTA 2025 full nomination list

Best Film

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Perez

Outstanding British Film



Bird

Blitz

Conclave

Gladiator II

Hard Truths

Kneecap

Lee

Love Lies Bleeding

The Outrun

Wallace And Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Hoard - Luna Carmoon (director/ writer)

Kneecap - Rich Peppiatt (director, writer)

Monkey Man - Dev Patel (director)

Santosh - Sandhya Suri (director, writer), James Bowsher (producer), Balthazar de Ganay (producer)

Sister Midnight - Karan Kandhari (director, writer)

Film not in the English Language

All We Imagine As Light

Emilia Perez

I'm Still Here

Kneecap

The Seed Of The Sacred Fig

Best Documentary

Black Box Diaries

Daughters

No Other Land

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Will & Harper

Best Animated Film



Flow

Inside Out 2

Wallace And Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Best Children's and Family Film

Flow

Kensuke's Kingdom

Wallace And Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Best Director



Anora - Sean Baker

The Brutalist - Brady Corbet

Conclave - Edward Berger

Dune: Part Two - Denis Villeneuve

Emilia Perez - Jacques Audiard

The Substance - Coralie Fargeat

Best Original Screenplay



Anora - Sean Baker

The Brutalist - Brady Corbet & Mona Fastvold

Kneecap - Rich Peppiatt, Naoise O Caireallain, Liam Og O Hannaidh, JJ O Dochartaigh

A Real Pain - Jesse Eisenberg



The Substance - Coralie Fargeat

Best Adapted Screenplay

A Complete Unknown - James Mangold and Jay Cocks

Conclave - Peter Straughan

Emilia Perez - Jacques Audiard

Nickel Boys - RaMell Ross and Joslyn Barnes

Sing Sing - Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence 'Divine Eye' Maclin, John 'Divine G' Whitfield

Best Leading Actress

Cynthia Erivo - Wicked

Karla Sofia Gascon - Emilia Perez

Marianne Jean-Baptiste - Hard Truths

Mikey Madison - Anora

Demi Moore - The Substance

Saoirse Ronan - The Outrun

Best Leading Actor

Adrien Brody - The Brutalist

Timothee Chalamet - A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo - Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes - Conclave

Hugh Grant - Heretic

Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice

Best Supporting Actress

Selena Gomez - Emilia Perez

Ariana Grande - Wicked

Felicity Jones - The Brutalist

Jamie Lee Curtis - The Last Showgirl



Isabella Rossellini - Conclave

Zoe Saldana - Emilia Perez

Best Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov - Anora

Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain

Clarence Maclin - Sing Sing

Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce - The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice

Best Casting

Anora - Sean Baker, Samantha Quan

The Apprentice - Stephanie Gorin, Carmen Cuba

A Complete Unknown - Yesi Ramirez

Conclave - Nina Gold, Martin Ware

Kneecap - Carla Stronge

Best Cinematography

The Brutalist - Lol Crawley

Conclave - Stephanie Fontaine

Dune: Part Two - Greig Fraser

Emilia Perez - Paul Guilhaume

Nosferatu - Jarin Blaschke

Best Editing

Anora

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Perez

Kneecap

Best Costume Design

Blitz

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Nosferatu

Wicked

Best Make-up & Hair

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Perez

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked

Best Original Score

The Brutalist

Conclave



Emilia Perez

Nosferatu

The Wild Robot

Best Production Design

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Wicked

Best Sound

Blitz

Dune: Part Two

Gladiator II

The Substance

Wicked

Special Visual Effects

Better Man

Dune: Part Two

Gladiator II

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes

Wicked

British Short Animation

Adios

Mog's Christmas

Wander To Wonder

British Short Film

The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing

Marion

Milk

Rock, Paper, Scissors

Stomach Bug

EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)

Marisa Abela

Jharrel Jerome

David Jonsson

Mikey Madison

Nabhaan Rizwan