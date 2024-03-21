×

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 18:27 IST

BAFTA Television Awards 2024: The Crown, Black Mirror, Succession Lead Nominations - Full List

The Crown has eight nods at the annual BAFTA Television Awards. It is followed by Demon 79, the final episode of season six of Black Mirror, with 7 nods.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
The Crown
The Crown | Image:IMDB
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
The final season of Netflix's royal drama The Crown led nominations for the BAFTA Television Awards announced on Wednesday, March 20. The show, which dramatises the political and personal events that shaped the reign of Britain’s late Queen Elizabeth, has eight nods at the annual British television industry awards, including four in the acting categories. Dominic West, who plays then-Prince Charles, and Elizabeth Debicki, who portrays the late Princess Diana, are among the cast members nominated.

It is closely followed by Demon 79, the final episode of season six of the anthology series Black Mirror with seven nominations, including in the leading actress category for Anjana Vasan. She plays a shop assistant who has to commit three murders to stop the world from ending. Happy Valley, Slow Horses, and The Sixth Commandment got six nominations each.

The Last of Us, The Long Shadow, and Succession managed to get 5 nods at the British television awards. Here is the full list of nominations. 

Drama Series

Happy Valley (BBC)
The Gold (BBC)
Top Boy (Netflix)
Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

 

Limited Drama

Best Interests (BBC)
The Sixth Commandment (BBC)
The Long Shadow (ITV)
Demon 79, Black Mirror (Netflix)

Leading Actress

Sarah Lancashire, Happy Valley
Anne Reid, The Sixth Commandment
Sharon Horgan, Best Interests
Helena Bonham Carter, Nolly
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Anjana Vasan, Demon 79 (Black Mirror)

Leading Actor

Timothy Spall, The Sixth Commandment
Steve Coogan, The Reckoning
Paapa Essiedu, The Lazarus Project
Brian Cox, Succession
Kane Robinson, Top Boy
Dominic West, The Crown

Supporting Actress

Siobhan Finneran, Happy Valley
Nico Parker, The Last of Us
Harriet Walter, Succession
Jasmine Jobson, Top Boy
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Lesley Manville, The Crown

Supporting Actor

Amit Shah, Happy Valley
Éanna Hardwicke, The Sixth Commandment
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Harris Dickinson, A Murder at the End of the World
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Salim Daw, The Crown

Female Performance, Comedy

Gbemisola Ikumelo, Black Ops
Taj Atwal, Hullraisers
Bridget Christie, The Change
Roisin Gallagher, The Lovers
Máiréad Tyers, Extraordinary
Sofia Oxenham, Extraordinary

 

Male Performance, Comedy

Hammed Animashaun, Black Ops
Adjani Salmon, Dreaming Whilst Black
Mawaan Rizwan, Juice
Joseph Gilgun, Brassic
David Tennant, Good Omens
Jamie Demetriou, A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou

Scripted Comedy

Dreaming Whilst Black (BBC)
Such Brave Girls (BBC)
Big Boys (Channel 4)
Extraordinary (Disney+)

Entertainment Programme

Strictly Come Dancing (BBC)
Later… With Jools Holland (BBC)
Michael McIntyre's Big Show (BBC)
Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas (Apple TV+)

Entertainment Performance

Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show
Hannah Waddingham, Eurovision Song Contest 2023
Anthony McPartlin & Declan Donnelly, I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!
Joe Lycett, Late Night Lycett
Big Zuu, Big Zuu's Big Eats
Rob Beckett & Romesh Ranganathan, Rob & Romesh Vs

Reality

Banged Up, Channel 4
Married At First Sight UK, E4
My Mum, Your Dad, ITV
Squid Game: The Challenge, Netflix

Daytime

Scam Interceptors, BBC
Make It At Market, BBC
Loose Women and Men, ITV
Lorraine, ITV

International

Love & Death, ITV
The Last of Us, Sky Atlantic
Succession, Sky Atlantic
The Bear, Disney+
Beef, Netflix
Class Act, Netflix

Writer, Drama

Sally Wainwright, Happy Valley
Sarah Phelps, The Sixth Commandment
Jesse Armstrong, Succession
Charlie Brooker & Bisha K Ali, Demon 79 (Black Mirror)

The BAFTA Television Awards will take place at London's Royal Festival Hall on May 12.

Advertisement

 

 

Published March 21st, 2024 at 18:27 IST

