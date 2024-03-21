Advertisement

The final season of Netflix's royal drama The Crown led nominations for the BAFTA Television Awards announced on Wednesday, March 20. The show, which dramatises the political and personal events that shaped the reign of Britain’s late Queen Elizabeth, has eight nods at the annual British television industry awards, including four in the acting categories. Dominic West, who plays then-Prince Charles, and Elizabeth Debicki, who portrays the late Princess Diana, are among the cast members nominated.

It is closely followed by Demon 79, the final episode of season six of the anthology series Black Mirror with seven nominations, including in the leading actress category for Anjana Vasan. She plays a shop assistant who has to commit three murders to stop the world from ending. Happy Valley, Slow Horses, and The Sixth Commandment got six nominations each.

The Last of Us, The Long Shadow, and Succession managed to get 5 nods at the British television awards. Here is the full list of nominations.

Drama Series

Happy Valley (BBC)

The Gold (BBC)

Top Boy (Netflix)

Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Limited Drama

Best Interests (BBC)

The Sixth Commandment (BBC)

The Long Shadow (ITV)

Demon 79, Black Mirror (Netflix)

Leading Actress

Sarah Lancashire, Happy Valley

Anne Reid, The Sixth Commandment

Sharon Horgan, Best Interests

Helena Bonham Carter, Nolly

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Anjana Vasan, Demon 79 (Black Mirror)

Leading Actor

Timothy Spall, The Sixth Commandment

Steve Coogan, The Reckoning

Paapa Essiedu, The Lazarus Project

Brian Cox, Succession

Kane Robinson, Top Boy

Dominic West, The Crown

Supporting Actress

Siobhan Finneran, Happy Valley

Nico Parker, The Last of Us

Harriet Walter, Succession

Jasmine Jobson, Top Boy

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Lesley Manville, The Crown

Supporting Actor

Amit Shah, Happy Valley

Éanna Hardwicke, The Sixth Commandment

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Harris Dickinson, A Murder at the End of the World

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Salim Daw, The Crown

Female Performance, Comedy

Gbemisola Ikumelo, Black Ops

Taj Atwal, Hullraisers

Bridget Christie, The Change

Roisin Gallagher, The Lovers

Máiréad Tyers, Extraordinary

Sofia Oxenham, Extraordinary

Male Performance, Comedy

Hammed Animashaun, Black Ops

Adjani Salmon, Dreaming Whilst Black

Mawaan Rizwan, Juice

Joseph Gilgun, Brassic

David Tennant, Good Omens

Jamie Demetriou, A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou

Scripted Comedy

Dreaming Whilst Black (BBC)

Such Brave Girls (BBC)

Big Boys (Channel 4)

Extraordinary (Disney+)

Entertainment Programme

Strictly Come Dancing (BBC)

Later… With Jools Holland (BBC)

Michael McIntyre's Big Show (BBC)

Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas (Apple TV+)

Entertainment Performance

Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show

Hannah Waddingham, Eurovision Song Contest 2023

Anthony McPartlin & Declan Donnelly, I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Joe Lycett, Late Night Lycett

Big Zuu, Big Zuu's Big Eats

Rob Beckett & Romesh Ranganathan, Rob & Romesh Vs

Reality

Banged Up, Channel 4

Married At First Sight UK, E4

My Mum, Your Dad, ITV

Squid Game: The Challenge, Netflix

Daytime

Scam Interceptors, BBC

Make It At Market, BBC

Loose Women and Men, ITV

Lorraine, ITV

International

Love & Death, ITV

The Last of Us, Sky Atlantic

Succession, Sky Atlantic

The Bear, Disney+

Beef, Netflix

Class Act, Netflix

Writer, Drama

Sally Wainwright, Happy Valley

Sarah Phelps, The Sixth Commandment

Jesse Armstrong, Succession

Charlie Brooker & Bisha K Ali, Demon 79 (Black Mirror)

The BAFTA Television Awards will take place at London's Royal Festival Hall on May 12.

