Updated March 21st, 2024 at 18:27 IST
BAFTA Television Awards 2024: The Crown, Black Mirror, Succession Lead Nominations - Full List
The Crown has eight nods at the annual BAFTA Television Awards. It is followed by Demon 79, the final episode of season six of Black Mirror, with 7 nods.
- Entertainment
- 3 min read
The final season of Netflix's royal drama The Crown led nominations for the BAFTA Television Awards announced on Wednesday, March 20. The show, which dramatises the political and personal events that shaped the reign of Britain’s late Queen Elizabeth, has eight nods at the annual British television industry awards, including four in the acting categories. Dominic West, who plays then-Prince Charles, and Elizabeth Debicki, who portrays the late Princess Diana, are among the cast members nominated.
It is closely followed by Demon 79, the final episode of season six of the anthology series Black Mirror with seven nominations, including in the leading actress category for Anjana Vasan. She plays a shop assistant who has to commit three murders to stop the world from ending. Happy Valley, Slow Horses, and The Sixth Commandment got six nominations each.
The Last of Us, The Long Shadow, and Succession managed to get 5 nods at the British television awards. Here is the full list of nominations.
Drama Series
Happy Valley (BBC)
The Gold (BBC)
Top Boy (Netflix)
Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
Limited Drama
Best Interests (BBC)
The Sixth Commandment (BBC)
The Long Shadow (ITV)
Demon 79, Black Mirror (Netflix)
Leading Actress
Sarah Lancashire, Happy Valley
Anne Reid, The Sixth Commandment
Sharon Horgan, Best Interests
Helena Bonham Carter, Nolly
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Anjana Vasan, Demon 79 (Black Mirror)
Leading Actor
Timothy Spall, The Sixth Commandment
Steve Coogan, The Reckoning
Paapa Essiedu, The Lazarus Project
Brian Cox, Succession
Kane Robinson, Top Boy
Dominic West, The Crown
Supporting Actress
Siobhan Finneran, Happy Valley
Nico Parker, The Last of Us
Harriet Walter, Succession
Jasmine Jobson, Top Boy
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Lesley Manville, The Crown
Supporting Actor
Amit Shah, Happy Valley
Éanna Hardwicke, The Sixth Commandment
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Harris Dickinson, A Murder at the End of the World
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Salim Daw, The Crown
Female Performance, Comedy
Gbemisola Ikumelo, Black Ops
Taj Atwal, Hullraisers
Bridget Christie, The Change
Roisin Gallagher, The Lovers
Máiréad Tyers, Extraordinary
Sofia Oxenham, Extraordinary
Male Performance, Comedy
Hammed Animashaun, Black Ops
Adjani Salmon, Dreaming Whilst Black
Mawaan Rizwan, Juice
Joseph Gilgun, Brassic
David Tennant, Good Omens
Jamie Demetriou, A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou
Scripted Comedy
Dreaming Whilst Black (BBC)
Such Brave Girls (BBC)
Big Boys (Channel 4)
Extraordinary (Disney+)
Entertainment Programme
Strictly Come Dancing (BBC)
Later… With Jools Holland (BBC)
Michael McIntyre's Big Show (BBC)
Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas (Apple TV+)
Entertainment Performance
Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show
Hannah Waddingham, Eurovision Song Contest 2023
Anthony McPartlin & Declan Donnelly, I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!
Joe Lycett, Late Night Lycett
Big Zuu, Big Zuu's Big Eats
Rob Beckett & Romesh Ranganathan, Rob & Romesh Vs
Reality
Banged Up, Channel 4
Married At First Sight UK, E4
My Mum, Your Dad, ITV
Squid Game: The Challenge, Netflix
Daytime
Scam Interceptors, BBC
Make It At Market, BBC
Loose Women and Men, ITV
Lorraine, ITV
International
Love & Death, ITV
The Last of Us, Sky Atlantic
Succession, Sky Atlantic
The Bear, Disney+
Beef, Netflix
Class Act, Netflix
Writer, Drama
Sally Wainwright, Happy Valley
Sarah Phelps, The Sixth Commandment
Jesse Armstrong, Succession
Charlie Brooker & Bisha K Ali, Demon 79 (Black Mirror)
The BAFTA Television Awards will take place at London's Royal Festival Hall on May 12.
