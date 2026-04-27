Bengaluru Crew Makes History with Landmark Win at Body Rock Asia 2026

In a proud and historic moment for India’s dance community, Crew 8e1 from Bengaluru clinched the championship title at Body Rock Asia 2026, a premier international hip-hop dance competition held on April 11 at the U.P. Theatre in Quezon City, Philippines.

Organised by ACTS Events Management, the competition is known for featuring some of the best dance crews from across Asia and around the world. This year’s event saw fierce competition, with teams delivering high-caliber performances that pushed creative and technical boundaries.

Representing Studio 8e1 from Arekere, Crew 8e1 stood out with a powerful and meticulously choreographed routine under the direction of Sandy Sundar. Their performance impressed both judges and the audience, earning them the top honour.

Notably, Crew 8e1 was among the first Indian teams to compete at Body Rock Asia and has now made history as the first Indian team to win the prestigious title.

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