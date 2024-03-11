Advertisement

Barbie's What Was I Made For by Billie Eilish & Finneas O'Connell bagged the Oscar in Original Song category, beating I'm Just Ken By Ryan Gosling. With this, Billie and her singer-songwriter brother are now the youngest talents to win two Oscars under the age of 30. The duo scored their first Oscar two years ago for the James Bond theme song No Time To Die.

While accepting the award, Billie said, "I had a nightmare about this last night. I feel so incredibly lucky and honoured." The duo also performed at the awards ceremony. They sang What Was I Made For? as an orchestra joined in on the performance. O'Connell provided subtle harmonies to underscore his sister. With the Barbie-themed production design, the venue turned bright pink with lighting.

Ryan Gosling’s performance

Ryan Gosling took to the stage at the 96th Academy Awards and performed the Oscar-nominated song I'm Just Ken. His live performance got a roaring response from the audience. The stage turned magically pink as Ryan delivered the biggest ever Academy Awards performance.

Before starting the performance, Barbie actor Simu Liu urged the audience to turn on their phone lights and sing along to Gosling's performance. Gosling wore a bright sparkling pink suit and pink gloves and started singing I'm Just Ken.

He then made his way to the stage, where he was joined by Mark Ronson on guitar and a handful of backup dancers. Gosling got off the stage with the microphone in his hand and held it up to his Barbie collaborators Greta Gerwig, Robbie and America Ferrera, who were all singing along with him. He also held the mic next to Emma Stone to sing along, too.

