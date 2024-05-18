Advertisement

After attending Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis premiere on Day 3 of the Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya Rai marked her second appearance on Kinds Of Kindness’ red carpet. The actress showed up in a blue and silver gown from the shelves of Falguni and Shane Peacock. She recently suffered an injury on her hand that required her to wear a cast but that didn't let her stop her from rocking this look.

Aishwarya Rai stuns at Megalopolis premiere

On Thursday, Aishwarya attended day 3 of the Cannes Film Festival in a black gown with the right amount of bling for details. The white puffed sleeves added a more dramatic tone to the look. She opted for her signature cat eyeliner and bold lips. She was spotted with a cast on her arm. Despite the injury, she posed gracefully on the iconic steps of the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès.

Earlier the same day, she and her daughter Aaradhya received a bouquet of flowers as they landed in Cannes. Aishwarya’s hand was in the cast when she left India to participate in the festival. And the actress matched her cast with her white statement sleeves on the red carpet. Aishwarya has been a regular at Cannes ever since she appeared in her movie Devdas in 2002. For over two decades, every moment of hers on the red carpet has been a memory to cherish forever, including the latest one.

