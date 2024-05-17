Advertisement

Aishwarya Rai's injury did not stop her from storming the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival 2024 where she attended the premiere of Megalopolis. She wore a dramatic off shoulder Falguni Shane Peacock gown as she marked her presence at the red carpet of the 77th Festival de Cannes. The cast in her arm was witnessed by the fans, who lauded her professionalism, as she made no attempts to hide it.

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes | Image: 23 Met Gala

Aishwarya Rai stuns at Megalopolis premiere

Aishwarya's gown was black in hue with the right amount of bling for details. The white puffed sleeves added a more dramatic tone to the look. She opted for her signature cat eyeliner and bold lips. She was spotted with a cast in her arm. Despite injury, she posed gracefully on the iconic steps of the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès.

Earlier in the day, she and her daughter Aaradhya received a bouquet of flowers as they landed in Cannes. Aishwarya’s hand was in the cast when she left India to participate in the festival. And the actress matched her cast with her white statement sleeves on the red carpet. Aishwarya has been a regular at Cannes ever since she appeared for her movie Devdas in 2002. For over two decades, every moment of hers on the red carpet has been a memory to cherish forever, including the latest one.

All you need to know about Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis

Megalopolis is set in a futuristic city much like the Roman Empire and follows an architect named Caesar, played by Adam Driver, who wants to rebuild New York City as a utopia following a devastating disaster. Two-time Palme d’Or winner Coppola, 85, is back in the Cannes Competition after a 45-year hiatus with this self-funded USD 120 million project, his first directing gig in 13 years.