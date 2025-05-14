Cannes 2025: Leonardo DiCaprio Shares Emotional Moment With Killers of the Flower Moon Co-star Robert De Niro While Honouring Him With Palme d'Or

The 2025 Cannes Film Festival began with a major emotional moment as legendary actor Robert De Niro received the honorary Palme d’Or, the festival's highest lifetime achievement award. Marking this more special his close friend and This Boy's Life co-star Leonardo DiCaprio presented the award during a ceremony on Tuesday evening (midnight in India). Their heartfelt full-circle moment of friendship is now going viral online.

At the 78th Cannes Film Festival day 1, Leonardo DiCaprio honoured Robert De Niro with the prestigious honorary Palme d'Or for lifetime achievement during the Cannes Film Festival's opening ceremony, Deadline reported.

According to a video shared by Brut, he received a touching standing ovation from the audience after accepting the award.

The jury members also gave the actor a standing ovation as he accepted the award. Overcome with emotion, he fought back tears while getting honoured. Before delivering his speech, he shared a heartfelt hug with the legend. In his speech, Robert said, “Leo, thank you for being there on this special day.”

DiCaprio and De Niro's friendship is not new as everyone knows they first appeared together in This Boy's Life (1993) and reunited for Killers of the Flower Moon, which premiered at Cannes in 2023.

Robert De Niro awards

Robert De Niro won two Academy Awards: Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of young Vito Corleone in The Godfather Part II (1974) and Best Actor for his role as Jake LaMotta in Scorsese's Boxing drama Raging Bull (1980).